TOURNAMENT ROUNDUP: Epic showings by Rubio, Dickens leads Pentucket to title

Powered in large part by Emily Rubio and Kinneal Dickens, who each turned in massive performances, Pentucket edged out North Reading to win the Division 2 North track meet title with 98.5 points.
Dickens won the triple jump (34-11), took sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.09) and teamed with Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith and Reese Gallant to win the 4x100 (50.06).
Rubio, meanwhile, won the sectional title in the high jump (5-2) and finished second in the 400 hurdles with a school record 66.22) and third in the long jump (17-10).
Gallant placed second in both the high jump (5-2) and 100 (12.81), Sabrina Campbell took second in the 200 (26.41) and fifth in the high jump (5-0), Syeira Campbell placed second in the 400 (59.59) and Smith placed fifth in the 100 (13.16) and seventh in the long jump (16-6 1/4) to round out the top performances.
“What a huge win for the girls,” said Pentucket coach Steve Derro. “They had such an outstanding team effort and I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
The Pentucket boys finished 19th with six points. Kaiden Currie was fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.57) and seventh in the triple jump (40-11).
Lussier takes 2nd
in NH decathlon
NASHUA — Sanborn senior Max Lussier displayed his versatility Sunday by finishing second in the New Hampshire Decathlon competition.
Lussier finished with 5,485 points with Bishop Guertin’s Jacob Pacheco taking first with a score of 5,968. Sanborn teammate Nick Lucas was 14th, Ryan Bellahrossi of Pelham came in 15th and Sanborn’s Owen Stocker was 21st.
After winning the high jump at the Meet of Champions a week before, Lussier tied for first in Sunday’s high jump competition and was second in the pole vault with a clear of 14-0. He was also second in the shot put competition with a thrown of 40-1 1/2.
The Merrimack College recruit also took 6th in the discus, 7th in the javelin and 8th in the long jump.
The best event for Lucas was the javelin in which he finished second in 151-10 while Stocker won his heat and was second overall in the 1,500 meters with a time of 4:42.9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.