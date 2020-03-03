Tournament Roundup: Houghton helps Sanborn to upset win

Madison Houghton scored a team-high 10 points, and Sanborn held on late to earn a 33-32 upset win over Kennett in the first round of the NH Division 2 tournament. The No. 11 Indians will now travel to No. 3 Spaulding on Friday night (7 p.m.), where they lost by 16 earlier in the season.
Pythons bow out
The Pelham girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 49-32 loss to Bow in the first round of the Division 2 tournament. Junior Tallie Carney led the way for the Pythons with 16 points.
