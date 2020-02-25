Tournament Roundup: Knights roll past Lynnfield into quarters

Knights moving on
Senior defenseman Keegan Hughes spearheaded a suffocating North Andover defense, and the Knights got five different goal-scorers to take a 5-0 lead in an eventual 5-2 win over Lynnfield in the Division 2 North first round. The Knights will now play league rival Tewksbury in the quarterfinals Friday at 7:15 p.m. at Chelmsford. In the regular season, the Knights beat the Redmen 5-2 and then tied 2-2 in their other matchup.
Panthers bow out
Elaina Latino had 16 points and Shannon Collyer added 13, but it wasn’t enough as PMA fell to perennial power Fenway, 68-38, in the first round of the Division 4 North tournament.
Lions roar past Hillies
The third time wasn’t the charm for the Haverhill girls basketball team, which lost to Chelmsford for the third time this season, 58-36, in the first round of the Division 1 North tournament. Leandra Kwo and McKayla Dingle each scored 10 points for the Hillies (10-11).
Knights bow out
The North Andover girls basketball team fell to top-seeded Woburn, 54-32, in the first round of the Division 1 North tournament. The Knights, who end their season 10-11, were led by 9 points from freshman Hannah Martin.
