Bicycle Boyle
Jimmy Boyle wowed the North Andover crowd by pulling out an unexpected bicycle kick, which caused a Billerica defender to save the shot with his hand and force a penalty kick. Boyle then calmly stepped up and buried the try, and that was all the top-seeded Knights needed in a 1-0 win in their Division 2 North first round game. The Knights will host No. 9 Concord-Carlisle in the quarterfinals Saturday at 2 p.m.
Raiders advance
Eric Fisher set up teammate John McCarthy for a goal with 20 minutes left in regulation, and that was all the Central Catholic boys soccer team needed to take down Masconomet, 1-0, in the Division 2 North first round. James Sorenson played a strong game in net for the No. 12 Raiders (11-8), who were without starting defensive midfielder Alex Furry (concussion). And, the Raiders will actually get to host No. 13 Wakefield in the quarters on Saturday (6 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.