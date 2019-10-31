Tournament Roundup: Pinkerton volleyball advances to quarters

‘Goliath’ takes down Jags
There would be no David and Goliath parallels here. Second-seeded and undefeated Hollis-Brookline volleyball swept Windham, 3-0, in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. Julia Leppanen had 14 assists, 6 service points and 2 aces for the No. 15 Jaguars (7-12).
Owls ousted
Everything started out swimmingly for Timberlane volleyball in its playoff opener against No. 7 Portsmouth. The Owls won the first set, 25-17, but lost steam and fell in the next three (25-8, 25-7, 25-8) to loss 3-1. The Owls end their season 10-9.
Reggies go down
It was a rough end to the season for the Greater Lawrence volleyball team, which was swept by Tewksbury (25-3, 25-8, 25-11) in the first round of the Division 2 North tournament. The Reggies end the year 15-9.
Jags bow out
The Windham girls soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 2-0 loss to No. 4 Bedford in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. Jess Thibodeau made six saves for the No. 13 Jaguars (6-11).
Fellowship loses thriller
The Fellowship Christian volleyball team won the first two sets, but lost the next three — including 28-26 in the fourth set — to fall in a heartbreaker to Greater Lowell, 3-2, in the first round of the Division 3 North tournament. Sophia Brodnick had 12 digs and 3 blocks for Fellowship (9-10).
Wildcats clawed
The Whittier volleyball team saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to No. 5 Melrose in the first round of the Division 2 North tournament. Siarra Cronin led the Wildcats (13-7) with 3 kills, 3 assists and an ace. It was win No. 400 for Melrose coach Scott Celli at the school, and his 555th overall.
Astros advance
The third-ranked Pinkerton volleyball team didn’t mess around in its Division 1 playoff opener, sweeping No. 14 Alvirne, 3-0. Ella Dandrade had 16 kills, 16 digs and 3 aces for the Astros (17-2), who will host Dover in the quarterfinals on Saturday (6 p.m.). Pinkerton won the regular-season meeting, 3-1.
