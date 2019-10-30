Stewart, Owls win in double-OT
Ryan Boggiatto broke up field, sliced through the defense then sent a pass to Jacob Stewart, who buried the game-winner with under a minute left in double-overtime to give No. 7 Timberlane a 2-1 win over No. 12 Merrimack in the Division 1 first round. It was Stewart’s second goal of the game.
“It was an overdue overtime victory for us,” said coach Mitch Mencis. “I’m still trying to get my heart rate down.”
Goalie Dimitri Kakouris made nine saves and Donovan Kelley and Matt Barney turned in tremendous efforts for the Owls, who next travel to Manchester Central on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Rivet tallies OT winner
Lexi Rivet took a pass from Libby Harrison and scored the game-winning overtime goal that gave No. 13 North Andover a 2-1 upset victory over No. 4 Belmont.
Rivet also scored the Scarlet Knights’ first goal, while Jenna Bard made nine saves. North Andover will next travel to No. 12 Chelmsford on Friday at 4 p.m.
Cuff leads Central
Hannah Cuff scored a pair of goals to send No. 9 Central Catholic to a 2-1 win over No. 8 Methuen in the Division 1 North field hockey first round. Olivia Lunden scored the Rangers’ goal.
The Raiders will next travel to top-seeded Acton-Boxboro on Friday at 3 p.m.
Isabel Putnam made 20 saves for Methuen, which ended the season an impressive 12-4-3.
Husson, Jags advance
Max Husson scored early in the second half, and that was enough to send Windham to a 1-0 victory over Goffstown in the Division 1 first round.
Landon Neal played an all-around stellar game for the No. 4 Jaguars, who next host No. 5 Nashua South on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Reilly, Warriors move on
Emma Reilly scored two goals and assisted on another as No. 6 Andover rolled past No. 11 Concord-Carlisle in the Division 1 North field hockey first round.
Heather Graham added a goal and an assist for the Golden Warriors, who next travel to No. 3 Lexington on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Hat trick for Allen
Marisa Allen scored three goals and Elena Albano scored twice as Haverhill girls soccer cruised past Somerville 5-1.
Out on top
Lawrence won its season finale, 5-4, over Tewksbury. Jesus Echeverria and Santos Zelaya each scored twice. The Redmen stormed back from a 5-1 deficit but the Lancers (3-14-2) held them off with some stellar defense from Jesus Guzman.
Bean, Beech honored
Senior forward Meghan Bean and senior defender Talia Beech were Pentucket’s honorees on the 17-player All-Cape Ann League field hockey team. Junior midfielder Meg Arnette was named a CAL All-Star. Masco’s Mak Graves (Kinney) and Georgetown’s Jenny Lerner (Baker) are the MVPs while North Reading’s Andrea Slaven (Kinney) and Amesbury Bethany Noseworthy (Baker) are the Coaches of the Year.
