Miracle Workers
An 0-10 Methuen volleyball squad had its bus break down en route to Boston Latin Academy. Methuen lost Game 1 but pulled the stunner for a 3-1 win over a BLA squad which was 8-8. Starring in the preliminary round tourney shocker were Chris Huynh, Randy Reyes, Davy Faulkner, Andrew Lussier and Mitchell Crowe. Coach Matt Twomey said, “It was a crazy day.”
Whittier advances to North final
Lucas Welling battled for an overtime 5-3 decision at 132 pounds, helping Whittier beat Masconomet/Essex Tech 45-34 in the Division 2 North semifinals.
Jyzaiah Ferreira (220 pounds) needed just 0:16 to earn a pin, and Caden Calderwood (182) added a pin in 0:56 for the Wildcats, who will next face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Central Catholic and North Andover in the Division 2 final.
10 for Ferullos
The three Ferullo brothers combined for 10 goals and four assists and Grant Willoe added two goals as North Andover dropped Methuen 14-1 in the Division 1 North first round. John Drew had nine saves while Ethan Schena had 19 for the Rangers.
Donovan clears bases
Methuen beat Chelmsford in the North prelims, 8-1, on a complete-game MacKenzie Yirrell 5-hitter. Makenna Donovan had a bases-clearing triple and Avry Nelson was 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs.
Colon powers Knights
Jacob Colon had 37 assists and four aces and Andrew Jones added 14 digs as North Andover volleyball upset St. John’s Prep, 3-1, in the North first round.
The J Team
Josilin Gove and Jenna Roche drove in the runs in the third inning and Gove fanned nine in a complete game win. They led North Andover past Lynn Classical, 2-1, in the North softball prelims.
Rhotons romp
North Andover beat Danvers 54-14 in the Division 2 North quarters. Kyle Rhoton bumped up a weight and got a pin, Kris Rhoton returned from injury with a pin and Will Schimmoeller returned from injury and bumped up a weight for a win.
Sudden Sam
Haverhill softball beat Reading, 5-2, in the North prelims as Sicily DiDomenico fired a 3-hitter with one walk, and 11 Ks. Sam Dion had a triple and three RBI.
Raiders win big
Central Catholic beat Malden Catholic, 10-2, in the North prelims. Nathan Kearney had three hits and Matt Maloney and Kyle Espinola added two each.
Duval delivers
Jackie Giordano threw a 5-hitter, with 7 Ks and no walks as Andover softball beat Lexington in the Division 1 North prelims. Adelaide Weeden clocked a 215-foot, 2-run homer over the fence in left. Paige Gillette had two hits and Molly Duval 2-out double plated the winning run.
Hard-luck loss
Belmont beat Whittier, 1-0, in the Division 2 North prelims. Nate Hartley threw a 1- hitter with 11 Ks to outduel Brendan Dodier (6.1 innings, 1 unearned run, 4 hits). Whittier’s Ben Hadley had a third inning single. The Cats had the bases loaded in the sixth but couldn’t score.
