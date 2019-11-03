Currie, Sachems roll
Mackenzie Currie tallied three goals and Jacey Jennings scored twice as No. 19 Pentucket girls soccer rolled over No. 15 Shawsheen 7-1 in the Division 3 North preliminary round.
Megan Reading and Riley Bucco each scored once for the Sachems, who travel to No. 2 Lynnfield on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Atwood, Andover advance
Joe Atwood made 11 saves for the shutout, leading No. 16 Andover past No. 17 Haverhill 3-0 in the Division 1 North preliminary round. Anthony Previte, Allen Gao and Evan Arpin each scored a goal for the winners.
The Golden Warriors (9-7-3) next travels to face top-seeded Lynn English on Tuesday (5 p.m.) at Manning Field in Lynn.
