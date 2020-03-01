TUESDAY, March 3

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 2 North Semifinals

at Chelmsford Forum

North Andover vs. Lincoln-Sudbury, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, March 4

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North Semifinals

at Tewksbury High

Andover vs. Chelmsford, 7 p.m.

Division 2 North Semifinals

at Lawrence High

Pentucket vs. Wilmington, 7 p.m.

NEPSAC Class AA First Round

Bradford Christian at St. Andrew’s, TBA

NEPSAC Class A First Round

Phillips Academy at Tilton, TBA

NEPSAC Class B First Round

Cushing at Brooks, TBA

BOYS BASKETBALL

NEPSAC Class AA First Round

Bradford Christian at Cushing Academy, 5 p.m.

NEPSAC Class A First Round

Phillips Academy at Phillips Exeter, 5 p.m.

NEPSAC Class B First Round

Governor’s at Brooks, TBA

GIRLS HOCKEY

NEPSAC Elite First Round

Phillips Academy at BB&N, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

GIRLS HOCKEY

NEPSAC Small Semifinals

Cushing/St. Mark’s winner at Brooks, time TBA

Tags

Recommended for you