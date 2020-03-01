TUESDAY, March 3
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 North Semifinals
at Chelmsford Forum
North Andover vs. Lincoln-Sudbury, 7:10 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, March 4
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North Semifinals
at Tewksbury High
Andover vs. Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Division 2 North Semifinals
at Lawrence High
Pentucket vs. Wilmington, 7 p.m.
NEPSAC Class AA First Round
Bradford Christian at St. Andrew’s, TBA
NEPSAC Class A First Round
Phillips Academy at Tilton, TBA
NEPSAC Class B First Round
Cushing at Brooks, TBA
BOYS BASKETBALL
NEPSAC Class AA First Round
Bradford Christian at Cushing Academy, 5 p.m.
NEPSAC Class A First Round
Phillips Academy at Phillips Exeter, 5 p.m.
NEPSAC Class B First Round
Governor’s at Brooks, TBA
GIRLS HOCKEY
NEPSAC Elite First Round
Phillips Academy at BB&N, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
GIRLS HOCKEY
NEPSAC Small Semifinals
Cushing/St. Mark’s winner at Brooks, time TBA
