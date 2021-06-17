FRIDAY’S GAMES

BASEBALL

Division 1 North Preliminary Round

Methuen at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Malden Catholic at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Division 3 North Preliminary Round

Weston at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Division 1 North Preliminary Round

North Andover vs. Lynn Classical, 5 p.m.

Reading at Haverhill, time TBA

Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30 p.m.

Chelmsford at Methuen, time TBA

BOYS LACROSSE

Division 1 North First Round

Andover at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

Methuen at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, time TBA

Division 3 North First Round

Pentucket at Triton, 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division 1 North Preliminary Round

Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.

Methuen at Woburn, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North Preliminary Round

Arlington at Central Catholic, time TBA

Methuen at Boston Latin Academy, time TBA

Division 1 North First Round

Andover at Lowell, 2 p.m.

North Andover at Westford Academy, time TBA

Haverhill at Malden, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Division 1 North First Round

Boston Latin at Methuen, time TBA

Division 2 North First Round

Somerville at North Andover, time TBA

Bedford at Central Catholic, time TBA

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 1 North First Round

Haverhill at Chelmsford, time TBA

Division 2 North First Round

Central Catholic at Arlington, time TBA

WRESTING

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Danvers at North Andover, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

WRESTLING

Division 2 North Semifinals

Whittier at Masconomet/Essex Tech, time TBA

BASEBALL

Division 2 North Preliminary Round

Belmont at Whittier, noon

MONDAY’s GAMES

BASEBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Everett/Newton North winner at Andover, 4 p.m.

Division 2 North First Round

East Boston/Beverly winner at North Andover, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Division 2 North First Round

Weston/Triton winner at Whittier, time TBA

GIRLS LACROSSE

Division 1 North First Round

Melrose at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

WRESTLING

Division 1 North Final

Methuen at St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m.

