FRIDAY’S GAMES
BASEBALL
Division 1 North Preliminary Round
Methuen at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Malden Catholic at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Division 3 North Preliminary Round
Weston at Pentucket, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Division 1 North Preliminary Round
North Andover vs. Lynn Classical, 5 p.m.
Reading at Haverhill, time TBA
Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4:30 p.m.
Chelmsford at Methuen, time TBA
BOYS LACROSSE
Division 1 North First Round
Andover at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Methuen at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, time TBA
Division 3 North First Round
Pentucket at Triton, 7 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division 1 North Preliminary Round
Andover at Billerica, 4:30 p.m.
Methuen at Woburn, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North Preliminary Round
Arlington at Central Catholic, time TBA
Methuen at Boston Latin Academy, time TBA
Division 1 North First Round
Andover at Lowell, 2 p.m.
North Andover at Westford Academy, time TBA
Haverhill at Malden, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Division 1 North First Round
Boston Latin at Methuen, time TBA
Division 2 North First Round
Somerville at North Andover, time TBA
Bedford at Central Catholic, time TBA
GIRLS TENNIS
Division 1 North First Round
Haverhill at Chelmsford, time TBA
Division 2 North First Round
Central Catholic at Arlington, time TBA
WRESTING
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Danvers at North Andover, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
WRESTLING
Division 2 North Semifinals
Whittier at Masconomet/Essex Tech, time TBA
BASEBALL
Division 2 North Preliminary Round
Belmont at Whittier, noon
MONDAY’s GAMES
BASEBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Everett/Newton North winner at Andover, 4 p.m.
Division 2 North First Round
East Boston/Beverly winner at North Andover, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Division 2 North First Round
Weston/Triton winner at Whittier, time TBA
GIRLS LACROSSE
Division 1 North First Round
Melrose at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
WRESTLING
Division 1 North Final
Methuen at St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m.
