THURSday, NovEMBER 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Andover 2, Lexington 1 (PKs)

Brookline 2, Central Catholic 0

Division 3 North Quarterfinals

Pentucket 1, North Reading 0 (OT)

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Andover 3, St. John’s Prep 2 (OT)

Friday, November 8

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North Semifinals

Andover at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Division 2 North Semifinals

North Andover at Reading, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

North Andover at Westford, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 9

CROSS COUNTRY

New England Championships

at Manchester, Conn.

Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 North Finals

at Reading High

Andover vs. Acton-Boxboro, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North Semifinals

Everett at Central Catholic, noon

Division 5 North Semifinals

at Trinity Stadium, Haverhill

Swampscott vs. Pentucket, 1 p.m.

Division 7 North Semifinals

Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Salem at Goffstown (St. Anselm), 2 p.m.

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 2 p.m.

NH Division 2 Quarterfinals

Plymouth at Pelham, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 2 p.m.

Wakefield at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North Finals

at Tewksbury

Lawrence vs. Winchester, 6 p.m.

Monday, November 11

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 North Semifinals

at Manning Field, Lynn

Andover vs. Medford, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North Semifinals

at Cawley Stadium, Lowell

Andover vs. Acton-Boxboro, Noon

Tuesday, November 12

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 3 North Semifinals

at Manning Field, Lynn

Pentucket vs. Wayland, 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you