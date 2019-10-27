MONDAY, October 28
GOLF
Mass. Division 1 States
at Haven Country Club
FIELD HOCKEY
N.H. Division 2 Quarterfinal
Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.
Sanborn at Derryfield, 3:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, October 29
GOLF
Mass. Division 2 States
at Taconic Golf Club
FIELD HOCKEY
N.H. Division 1 Semifinal
at Bill Ball Stadium, Exeter
Windham vs. BG, 5 p.m.
TUESDAY, October 29
FOOTBALL
Division 2 North First Round
Westford Academy at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Division 6 North First Round
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, November 2
CROSS COUNTRY
N.H. Meet of Champions
at Mines Falls, Nashua
Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Lexington at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Methuen at Andover, 1 p.m.
Division 5 North First Round
Somerville at Pentucket, 1 p.m.
Division 7 North First Round
St. Mary’s at Greater Lawrence, 2 p.m.
SATURDAY, November 9
CROSS COUNTRY
New England Championships
at Manchester, Conn.
Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.
