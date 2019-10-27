MONDAY, October 28

GOLF

Mass. Division 1 States

at Haven Country Club

FIELD HOCKEY

N.H. Division 2 Quarterfinal

Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.

Sanborn at Derryfield, 3:30 p.m.

 

TUESDAY, October 29

GOLF

Mass. Division 2 States

at Taconic Golf Club

FIELD HOCKEY

N.H. Division 1 Semifinal

at Bill Ball Stadium, Exeter

Windham vs. BG, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY, October 29

FOOTBALL

Division 2 North First Round

Westford Academy at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Division 6 North First Round

Whittier at Greater Lowell, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 2

CROSS COUNTRY

N.H. Meet of Champions

at Mines Falls, Nashua

Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Lexington at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Methuen at Andover, 1 p.m.

Division 5 North First Round

Somerville at Pentucket, 1 p.m.

Division 7 North First Round

St. Mary’s at Greater Lawrence, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 9

CROSS COUNTRY

New England Championships

at Manchester, Conn.

Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.

