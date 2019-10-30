Wednesday, October 30
BOYS SOCCER
NH Division 1 First Round
Timberlane 2, Merrimack 1 (OT)
Manchester Central 4, Salem 2
Windham 1, Goffstown 0
NH Division 2 First Round
Prospect Mountain 4, Sanborn 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 North First Round
Central Catholic 2, Methuen 1
North Andover 2, Belmont 1 (OT)
Andover 5, Concord-Carlisle 0
Division 2 North First Round
Pentucket 2, Triton 0
Thursday, October 31
BOYS SOCCER
NH Division 1 First Round
Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
Windham at Bedford, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
NH Division 1 First Round
Bedford at Salem, 6 p.m.
Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.
Timberlane at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.
Alvirne at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Division 1 North First Round
Gr. Lawrence at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.
Whittier Tech at Melrose, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, November 1
FOOTBALL
Division 2 North First Round
Westford Academy at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Division 6 North First Round
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Central Catholic at Marblehead, 5 p.m.
Lexingtom at North Andover, 5 p.m.
Methuen at Reading, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Andover at Lexington, 3 p.m.
North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Acton-Boxboro, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, November 2
CROSS COUNTRY
N.H. Meet of Champions
at Mines Falls, Nashua
Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Lexington at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Methuen at Andover, 1 p.m.
Division 5 North First Round
Somerville at Pentucket, 1 p.m.
Division 7 North First Round
St. Mary’s at Greater Lawrence, 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Nashua South at Windham, 2 p.m.
Timberlane at Manchester Central, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
FIELD HOCKEY
N.H. Division 1 Final
at Bedford High School
Windham vs. Concord, 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Methuen-Reading winner at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Lexington-North Andover winner at Lawrence, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, November 9
CROSS COUNTRY
New England Championships
at Manchester, Conn.
Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.