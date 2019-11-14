TODAY’S GAMES
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 State Semifinals
at Braintree
Andover vs. Somerset-Berkley, 5 p.m.
Friday’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
Division 2 North Final
North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7 p.m.
Division 7 North Finals
Greater Lawrence at Manchester Essex, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’s games
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North Final
St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, noon
N.H. Division 1 Semifinals
Salem at Londonderry, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 North Finals
at Manning Field, Lynn
Andover vs. Brookline, 3:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Division 1, 2 All-State meets
at Gardner
