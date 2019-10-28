MONDAY’s RESULTS
FIELD HOCKEY
N.H. Division 2 Quarterfinal
Souhegan 2, Pelham 0
Derryfield 6, Sanborn 0
TUESDAY’S GAMES
GOLF
Mass. Division 2 States
at Taconic Golf Club
FIELD HOCKEY
N.H. Division 1 Semifinal
at Bill Ball Stadium, Exeter
Windham vs. BG, 5 p.m.
Wednesday’S GAMES
BOYS SOCCER
NH Division 1 First Round
Merrimack at Timberlane, 3 p.m.
Salem at Manchester Central, 3 p.m.
Goffstown at Windham, 3 p.m.
NH Division 2 First Round
Sanborn at Prospect Mountain, 3 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 North First Round
Central Catholic at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.
North Andover at Belmont, 3:30
Concord-Carlisle at Andover, 3 p.m.
Division 2 North First Round
Pentucket at Triton, 6 p.m.
Thursday’S GAMES
BOYS SOCCER
NH Division 1 First Round
Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
Windham at Bedford, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
NH Division 1 First Round
Bedford at Salem, 6 p.m.
Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.
Timberlane at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.
Alvirne at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
Division 2 North First Round
Westford Academy at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Division 6 North First Round
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
CROSS COUNTRY
N.H. Meet of Champions
at Mines Falls, Nashua
Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Lexington at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Methuen at Andover, 1 p.m.
Division 5 North First Round
Somerville at Pentucket, 1 p.m.
Division 7 North First Round
St. Mary’s at Greater Lawrence, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.