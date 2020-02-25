MONDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Central Catholic 64, Haverhill 47

Everett 66, Methuen 34

Division 2 North First Round

Latin Academy 68, North Andover 44

Division 3 North First Round

North Reading 69, Greater Lawrence 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Andover 51, Arlington 39

 

TUESDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 2 North First Round

Lynnfield vs. North Andover (in Woburn), 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North First Round

North Andover at Woburn, 6 p.m.

Beverly at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.

Division 4 North First Round

Presentation of Mary at Fenway, 7 p.m.

 

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division 1 Preliminary Round

Hingham at HPNA, 7 p.m.

Longmeadow at Methuen/Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

Barnstable at Andover (Tewksbury), 5:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 1 North First Round

Andover vs. Belmont (in Woburn), 7 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. St. Mary’s (in Stoneham), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Tewksbury at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Division 3 North Quarterfinals

Winthrop at Whittier, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.

