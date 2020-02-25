MONDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Central Catholic 64, Haverhill 47
Everett 66, Methuen 34
Division 2 North First Round
Latin Academy 68, North Andover 44
Division 3 North First Round
North Reading 69, Greater Lawrence 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Andover 51, Arlington 39
TUESDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 North First Round
Lynnfield vs. North Andover (in Woburn), 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North First Round
North Andover at Woburn, 6 p.m.
Beverly at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Division 4 North First Round
Presentation of Mary at Fenway, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division 1 Preliminary Round
Hingham at HPNA, 7 p.m.
Longmeadow at Methuen/Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
Barnstable at Andover (Tewksbury), 5:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 1 North First Round
Andover vs. Belmont (in Woburn), 7 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. St. Mary’s (in Stoneham), 6 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Tewksbury at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
Winthrop at Whittier, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.
