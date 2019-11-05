TUESday’S RESULTS

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 3 North First Round

Northeast 7, Whittier 1

North Reading 6, Greater Lawrence 0

Division 2 North First Round

Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 1

BOYS SOCCER

N.H. Division 1 Semifinals

Bedford 4, Windham 1

Division 1 North First Round

Andover 3, Lynn English 1

WEDNESday’S GAMES

BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 North First Round

Central Catholic at Masconomet, 2 p.m.

Billerica at North Andover, 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

at Billerica

Haverhill vs. Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 2 North Semifinals

at Burlington

Pentucket vs. Gloucester, 5 p.m.

THURSday’S GAMES

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Westford, 5 p.m.

Central Catholic at Brookline, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Andover at St. John’s Prep, 3 p.m.

Friday’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North Semifinals

Andover at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Division 2 North Semifinals

North Andover at Reading, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 9

CROSS COUNTRY

New England Championships

at Manchester, Conn.

Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 North Finals

at Reading High

Andover vs. Acton-Boxboro, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North Semifinals

Everett at Central Catholic, noon

Division 5 North Semifinals

Weston at Swampscott winner at Pentucket, 1 p.m.

Division 7 North Semifinals

Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Salem at Goffstown, 1 p.m.

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.

NH Division 2 Quarterfinals

Plymouth at Pelham, 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you