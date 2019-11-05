TUESday’S RESULTS
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 3 North First Round
Northeast 7, Whittier 1
North Reading 6, Greater Lawrence 0
Division 2 North First Round
Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 1
BOYS SOCCER
N.H. Division 1 Semifinals
Bedford 4, Windham 1
Division 1 North First Round
Andover 3, Lynn English 1
WEDNESday’S GAMES
BOYS SOCCER
Division 2 North First Round
Central Catholic at Masconomet, 2 p.m.
Billerica at North Andover, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
at Billerica
Haverhill vs. Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 2 North Semifinals
at Burlington
Pentucket vs. Gloucester, 5 p.m.
THURSday’S GAMES
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Westford, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic at Brookline, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Andover at St. John’s Prep, 3 p.m.
Friday’S GAMES
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North Semifinals
Andover at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.
Division 2 North Semifinals
North Andover at Reading, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, November 9
CROSS COUNTRY
New England Championships
at Manchester, Conn.
Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 North Finals
at Reading High
Andover vs. Acton-Boxboro, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North Semifinals
Everett at Central Catholic, noon
Division 5 North Semifinals
Weston at Swampscott winner at Pentucket, 1 p.m.
Division 7 North Semifinals
Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Salem at Goffstown, 1 p.m.
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.
NH Division 2 Quarterfinals
Plymouth at Pelham, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.