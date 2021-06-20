MONDAY, JUNE 21

First Round

BASEBALL

Division 1 North

Newton North at Andover, 4 p.m.

Haverhill at Medford, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.

Division 2 North

Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Division 3 North

Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

First Round

Division 1 North

Andover at Westford, 4 p.m.

Haverhill at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.

North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Beverly at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Division 2 North

Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Andover at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.

North Andover at Medford, 3 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

First Round

Division 1 North

Melrose at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.

Division 2 North

First Round

Pentucket at Shawsheen, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Newton South at Andover, 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln-Sudbury at Methuen, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

First Round

North Sectional

Methuen at Lowell Catholic, time TBA

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

WRESTLING

Division 1 North Final

Methuen at St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Division 2 North Semifinal

North Andover at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Division 2 North

Gloucester-Medford winner vs. North Andover, TBA

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

North Sectional

Methuen-Lowell Catholic winner vs. North Andover, TBA

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you