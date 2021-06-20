MONDAY, JUNE 21
First Round
BASEBALL
Division 1 North
Newton North at Andover, 4 p.m.
Haverhill at Medford, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.
Division 2 North
Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Division 3 North
Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
First Round
Division 1 North
Andover at Westford, 4 p.m.
Haverhill at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.
North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Beverly at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Division 2 North
Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Andover at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.
North Andover at Medford, 3 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
First Round
Division 1 North
Melrose at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.
Division 2 North
First Round
Pentucket at Shawsheen, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Newton South at Andover, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln-Sudbury at Methuen, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
First Round
North Sectional
Methuen at Lowell Catholic, time TBA
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
WRESTLING
Division 1 North Final
Methuen at St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m.
Division 2 North Semifinal
North Andover at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Division 2 North
Gloucester-Medford winner vs. North Andover, TBA
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
North Sectional
Methuen-Lowell Catholic winner vs. North Andover, TBA
