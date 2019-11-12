Monday’S RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 North Semifinals

at Manning Field, Lynn

Medford 8, Andover 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North Semifinals

at Cawley Stadium, Lowell

Andover 2, Acton-Boxboro 1

Tuesday’S GAMES

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 3 North Semifinals

at Manning Field, Lynn

Pentucket vs. Wayland, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 State Semifinals

at Braintree

Andover vs. Somerset-Berkley, 5 p.m.

Friday’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

Division 2 North Final

North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7 p.m.

Division 7 North Finals

Greater Lawrence at Manchester Essex, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 16

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North Final

St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, noon

N.H. Division 1 Semifinals

Salem at Londonderry, 1 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North Finals

at Manning Field, Lynn

Andover vs. Brookline, 3:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Division 1, 2 All-State meets

at Gardner

