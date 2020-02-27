 

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division 1 Preliminary Round

Hingham 5, HPNA 4, OT

Methuen/Tewksbury 2, Longmeadow 1

Andover 2, Barnstable 0

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 1 North First Round

Belmont 2, Andover 1

St. Mary’s 5. Central Catholic 1

THURSDAY’S GAMES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Tewksbury at Pentucket, 8 p.m.

Division 3 North Quarterfinals

Winthrop at Whittier, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Lynn English, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

North Andover vs. Tewksbury (at Chelmsford), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Andover at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division 1 First Round

Methuen vs. Woburn, TBA

Andover vs. Austin Prep, TBA

