WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division 1 Preliminary Round
Hingham 5, HPNA 4, OT
Methuen/Tewksbury 2, Longmeadow 1
Andover 2, Barnstable 0
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 1 North First Round
Belmont 2, Andover 1
St. Mary’s 5. Central Catholic 1
THURSDAY’S GAMES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Tewksbury at Pentucket, 8 p.m.
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
Winthrop at Whittier, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Lynn English, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
North Andover vs. Tewksbury (at Chelmsford), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY’S GAMES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Andover at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division 1 First Round
Methuen vs. Woburn, TBA
Andover vs. Austin Prep, TBA
