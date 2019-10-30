 

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

FIELD HOCKEY

N.H. Division 1 Semifinal

at Bill Ball Stadium, Exeter

Windham 2, Bishop Guertin 0

Wednesday’S GAMES

BOYS SOCCER

NH Division 1 First Round

Merrimack at Timberlane, 3 p.m.

Salem at Manchester Central, 3 p.m.

Goffstown at Windham, 3 p.m.

NH Division 2 First Round

Sanborn at Prospect Mountain, 3 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 North First Round

Central Catholic at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.

North Andover at Belmont, 3:30

Concord-Carlisle at Andover, 3 p.m.

Division 2 North First Round

Pentucket at Triton, 6 p.m.

Thursday’S GAMES

BOYS SOCCER

NH Division 1 First Round

Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 3 p.m.

Windham at Bedford, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

NH Division 1 First Round

Bedford at Salem, 6 p.m.

Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.

Timberlane at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.

Alvirne at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

Division 1 North First Round

Gr. Lawrence at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.

Whittier Tech at Melrose, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

FOOTBALL

Division 2 North First Round

Westford Academy at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Division 6 North First Round

Whittier at Greater Lowell, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Central Catholic at Marblehead, 5 p.m.

Lexingtom at North Andover, 5 p.m.

Methuen at Reading, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

CROSS COUNTRY

N.H. Meet of Champions

at Mines Falls, Nashua

Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Lexington at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Methuen at Andover, 1 p.m.

Division 5 North First Round

Somerville at Pentucket, 1 p.m.

Division 7 North First Round

St. Mary’s at Greater Lawrence, 2 p.m.

Sunday’S GAMES

FIELD HOCKEY

N.H. Division 1 Final

at Bedford High School

Windham vs. Concord, 4 p.m.

