Mair for the win!
With 10 seconds left, Taina Mair stole the inbounds pass and banked in a 3 to put the Brooks girls up 60-59 in the closing seconds of Saturday’s NEPSAC Class B semifinals. Proctor’s last-second half-court heave was off the mark, as Brooks held on for the dramatic win and will play St. Luke’s in the finals on Sunday at 3:15 p.m.
Smith leads way
Brooks beat St. Luke’s, 71-58, to move on to the NEPSAC Class B title game for the sixth time in the last eight seasons. George Smith from Salem led the victors with 22 points while Myles Foster had 14 and Darrel Yepdo added nine. No. 1 Brooks will take on No. 2 Canterbury of New Milford, Connecticut, today (Sunday) at 5 p.m. at Worcester State. Brooks beat Canterbury 67-54 on Jan. 8.
