Surprising North Andover beat surprising Concord-Carlisle, 12-11, in the Division 1 North quarterfinals. The No. 21 Knights trailed No. 20 C-C 8-2 heading into the sixth. They took a 2-run lead with four runs in the top of the seventh and held on as the hosts pushed across one run in the bottom of the seventh. Freshman Brigid Gaffny gave up just one earned run in 4.2 relief innings to get the win. Julianna Roche and Maeve Gaffny both drove in three runs.
With the North quarterfinal boys tennis match with unbeaten Medford (7-0) tied at 2-2, it came down to freshman Luke Ramos at second singles. He was up to the challenge and North Andover beat the top-seeded Mustangs to advance. He pulled out the 6-3, 0-6, 6-4 win. Knights coach Paul Bergesen said, “There were 40 kids watching and he was down 4-2. Luke was in better condition and he just didn’t miss. It was long rallies. He’s a fighter.” And you can file under “twins win” as Max and Asher Chamuel had a big win at No. 2 doubles. Ben Polonsky rolled at No. 1 singles.
Smithson’s gem leads Andover
No. 6 Andover struck for three runs in the top of the first inning, the rode a dominant performance by starter Andrew Smithson to defeat No. 3 Lynn English 3-0 in the Division 1 North quarterfinals.
Smithson allowed just three hits and struck out 10 over 6 2/3 innings, before reaching his pitch limit. Aidan Ritter finished it off for the save.
“It was just a tremendous performance by Andrew,” said Andover coach Dan Grams. “He was really on. If he hadn’t reached his pitch limit, it would have finished it off. He was great.”
Anthony Teberio gave the Golden Warriors (12-4) to lead with a sacrifice fly, driving home leadoff man Scotty Brown (3 for 4).
Tanner O’Sullivan then made it 2-0 with an RBI double to score Brian Gibson. Chase Lembo capped the scoring with a shot to third base that scored O’Sullivan.
The Golden Warriors will now be out for some revenge on Friday in the Division 1 North semifinals, when they travel to face No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury (16-4) at Lincoln-Sudbury High School (4 p.m.) Lincoln-Sudbury beat Andover in the Division 1 North title game in 2019.
“The kids are so excited to play for some revenge,” said Grams. “We have six seniors on the team this year that were sophomores on that 2019 team. They still remember that, and would love to beat the team that knocked us out two years ago.”
Andover in finals
Jennie Wang won a three-set thriller at second singles, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, to help send Andover to the Division 1 North girls finals with a 3-2 win over Lincoln-Sudbury. Also winning for the Warriors were third singles Rachel Chen and the second doubles team of Sona Chaudhary and Sonika Chaudhary. The Warriors (14-0) will host unbeaten Acton-Boxboro at 2 p.m. Friday in the North finals.
Hillies edged out
Haverhill gave Boston Latin all could handle but bowed out in the Division 1 North quarterfinals, 2-1. Ryan Brown (2 for 4) scored Haverhill’s only run on a passed ball and Shawn Joubert pitched well in defeat, allowing just five hits. Elijah Moses had two hits for the Hillies (9-9), who stranded 11 runners.
“We had plenty of opportunities but just couldn’t get the runs across,” said Haverhill coach Paul Sartori. “But we had a very good year.”
Knights roll on
The surprising North Andover volleyball swept Lowell Catholic to advance to the North semifinals Friday at Winchester. Liam Ross led the Knights (10-4) in kills (13) and digs and also had five aces.
End of line
Methuen gave Peabody a battle but the 16-0 Tanners advanced with a 6-3 win in the Division 1 North quarterfinals. Methuen’s Steph Tardugno, Jenny Grelle, Avry Nelson (2 runs) and Kiele Coleman (2 RBI) each had two hits. The Rangers, who made the 2019 state finals, made the tourney for the 20th straight season and posted their 18th straight winning season.
Raider heartbreak
Unbeaten top-seed Masconomet shaded Central Catholic, 8-7, in the Division 1 North girls lax quarterfinals. For the Raiders, Grace Cashman shined with 16 saves and Lily Angluin scored twice.
O’Brien goes deep
Katie O’Brien smashed a 220-foot homer and No. 14 Andover hit the fence four other times in a dominant 12-0, 5-inning North quarterfinal win over No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury. O’Brien, Molly Duval, Alyssa Sellinger, Adelaide Weeden and winning pitcher Jackie Giordano all had big days at the plate. Giordano (4-hitter) has given up just two earned runs in three tourney wins.
