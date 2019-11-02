Tourney Roundup: Goalie Neal scores winning PK goal to lift Windham

The Windham boys soccer team saw its opportunity in the sixth round of penalty kicks after Nashua South missed, and Preston Neal took it. The Jaguar goalie came out of the net and buried his chance to lead his team to a, technical, 1-0 win over Nashua South in the Division 1 quarterfinals (5-4 PKs). The Jaguars will now play top-seeded Bedford in the semifinals on Tuesday at Stellos Stadium (6:15 p.m.). The team’s split their regular-season matchup, 1-1, which is Bedford’s only dropped point this year.
Astros can’t complete valiant comeback
The Pinkerton volleyball team fell to an early 2-0 deficit to Dover, but rallied back to win the next two sets, both by a score of 25-17. But No. 6 Dover used a late 4-point rally in the decisive fifth set to win, 15-12, for the 3-2 match victory. The third-seeded Astros, which end their fine season 17-3, were led by 26 digs, 11 kills, 19 service points and 5 aces from Ella Dandrade.
Pentucket scores upset
Liv Reagan fired a pass in front of the net to Meghan Bean, who scored the go-ahead goal in the second half, and No. 10 seed Pentucket held strong to upset No. 2 Bishop Fenwick, 1-0, in the Division 2 North quarterfinals.
“Liv made a great pass, and Meghan had a beautiful shot,” said coach Ruth Beaton. “She lifted the ball. It was a great goal.”
Also coming up huge for the Sachems was goalie Charlene Basque, who made nine saves. She had key support from defender Talia Beach.
“Charlene was the difference in the game,” said Beaton, whose squad will wait on the winner of Sunday’s matchup between Danvers and Gloucester. “She stopped a big penalty stroke. She was huge. The whole team played a great game.”
Owls fall in PKs
The No. 7 Timberlane boys soccer team took No. 2 Manchester Central to the limit, but fell 4-3 in penalty kicks for a technical 1-0 loss in the Division 1 quarterfinals. The Owls end their season 10-5-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.