Indians win in OT
Sanborn’s boys won a thriller, defeating Coe-Brown 72-67 in overtime in the Division 2 quarterfinals to advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Sophomore Jared Khalil had his second big tourney game, leading the way with 22 points, but Jason Allen was huge with 16 points and clinched the win with two free throws with 26 seconds left in OT. Dylan Khalil chipped in with 14 points.
Jones buzzer-beater
In the Division 2 quarterfinals, upset-minded West went ahead by 1 on a layup with 14 seconds left. But Pelham senior Zach Jones put back an offensive rebound as time expired to give the Pythons the heart-stopping 56-55 win. Freshman Dom Herrling came up huge for the Pelham with all 11 of his points in the second half. Jake Dumont led Pelham with 12 points. Jake McGlinchey and Jones both chipped in with 11. Pelham advances to the final four on Wednesday vs. Sanborn.
Windham advances
Windham stifled Merrimack 45-30 Friday to advance to Sunday’s quarterfinals against Londonderry. Leading the way for the Jaguars was senior Abby Husson with 13 points and a strong defensive effort. Bree Amari (10 points) also had a huge game on both ends of the floor for Windham.
Wall shines in loss
Sarah Wall had four 3-pointers and 15 points — both career highs — off the bench but it wasn’t enough as Salem fell to Londonderry 35-28 in the first round of the Division 1 tournament.
Python defense
Pelham’s girls started slow but then applied some fierce defense to roll past Manchester West 54-26 in the first round of the Division 2 tournament. Trailing 15-8 after the first quarter, the Pythons (13-2) allowed only 11 points the rest of the game. Freshman Jasmine Becotte and senior Tallie Carney led the way offnsively with 18 and 17 points. Carney sank five 3-pointers. Pelham is at home at 5 p.m. Sunday in the quarterfinals.
