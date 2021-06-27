Tourney roundup Surprising Knights spike way into sectional finals

Surprising North Andover will be playing for its first sectional volleyball title Monday (4:30 p.m.) at Westford Academy.
The Knights (11-4), who were 12-68 since the program started in 2016 prior to this year, earned that right by defeating Winchester 3-1 in Friday’s North semifinals.
The Knights won the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-23, before dropping the third, 25-23, but they bounced back right away with a 25-21 win to close out the match.
Liam Ross led the Knights at the net, as he often does, with 18 kills, but he got good help from Clay Ursu with 10 kills. Jacob Colon had 34 assists and Andrew Matzourainis was impressive with five blocks. Andrew Jones chipped in with 11 digs.
“Liam Ross did a great job because he was getting triple blocked but he fought through it,” said head coach Michael Scammon. “And our setter, Jacob Colon, was phenomenal the way he was running our offense.
“Really, everyone played great. This is definitely the best we’ve played all year.”
As for Westford Academy (13-2), Scammon said that it has a tremendous blocker and two excellent passers as well as good players at the net, “but Winchester was similar. I said to my assistant after we won the first set that if we play like that, we can beat anyone.”
Westford Academy advanced by defeating Lowell 3-0 in the other semifinal. Previously, it beat Wayland 3-2 and Malden 3-1.
Andover baseball
falls in North semis
No. 6 Andover baseball fell behind early and could not recover, falling to No 2 Lincoln-Sudbury 7-3 in the Division 1 North semifinals on Friday.
Star Golden Warriors (12-5) catcher Nolan Schirmer delivered a two-run double in the fifth. Anthony Teberio drove in the Warriors’ other run.
“It was a great season,” said Andover coach Dan Grams. “The guys never gave up, even today. They always played their hearts out, and I couldn’t ask more from them.”
Lincoln-Sudbury will host St. John’s Prep at 4 p.m. in the D1 North championship game. The Prep advanced by blasting Boston Latin 10-0 in the other semifinal.
Andover tennis falls
in D1 North final
No. 1 Andover won both doubles matches, but was swept in singles and fell to No. 2 Acton-Boxboro 3-2 in the Division 1 North girls title matchup on Friday. Both teams entered the match undefeated.
For the Golden Warriors, Carol Yu and Eva McKone won the top doubles and Sona Chaudhary and Sonika Chaudhary took No. 2 doubles. Andover finished another tremendous season with a 14-1 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.