Astros win in PKs
Macy Graves scored in regulation and in PKs as No. 9 Pinkerton beat No. 8 Portsmouth in the Division 1 girls soccer prelims.
After two scoreless overtimes, the Astros won it in six rounds of PKs as Graves, Olivia Pavao, Chayse Dube, Adria Forand and Sawyer Jackson tallied for the 5-4 advantage. Jordan Wheaton, who came in for the PKs, made the one pivotal save to win it.
The Astros are at 16-0 Exeter Sunday (2 p.m.) in the quarterfinals.
Medwar to rescue
Hanna Medwar scored both goals, the second one in OT, as No. 6 Andover shaded No. 3 Lexington, in the Division 1 North field hockey quarterfinals. Paige Gillette “was spectacular” with 13 saves. Hailey Doherty, Kate Gemmell and Abby Miller also came up big for AHS.
Close Call
Central Catholic threw a scare into unbeaten Acton-Boxboro (now 20-0) but fell 2-1 in overtime in the Division 1 North field hockey quarterfinals. Returning Eagle-Tribune MVP Maddie DiPietro wrapped up her brilliant career with a goal for CCHS (12-4-4).
All Olivias
Olivia Thomas-Roy had 27 assists and 16 service points and Olivia Hall added 13 kills and 3 aces as Central Catholic volleyball whipped Marblehead, 3-0, in the Division 1 North first round.
Knights fall
North Andover field hockey fell to Chelmsford, 3-2 in overtime, in the Division 1 North quarterfinals. Kaleigh Regan and Summer Gordon scored for the Knights.
Wish Grant-ed
No. 6 North Andover beat No. 11 Lexington, 3-1, in the Division 1 North first round. Emily Grant had 11 kills and Emma Staudt eight blocks to lead the Knights. Next up is No. 3 Lawrence Monday in the North quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.