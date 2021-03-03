Pinkerton girls advances
Pinkerton girls hockey rolled to a 7-0 victory over Bishop Brady-Trinity in the first round of the New Hampshire state tournament on Tuesday. Madison Gibeault and Riley Dunn were two of the goal scorers for the Astros.
Pinkerton (5-2) advance to play Concord (10-4) in the quarterfials on Friday at 4 p.m. Concord won the regular season matchup between the two teams, 5-4.
Owls pull upset
Timberlane, which lost to Windham twice during the regular season, pulled off the upset Monday with a 59-55 victory on the road in the first round of the Division 1 tournament.
Junior Sean Chanakira scored a season-high 17 points and scored the winning basket with 30 seconds to go to pace the victory and Ethan Stewart scored eight of his nine points in the decisive fourth quarter and played superb defense. Robert Olson finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.
“This was a great win for the program,” said Timberlane coach Jeff Baumann. “The kids worked hard for it.”
Windham was led by Jack St. Hilaire, who scored 18 points and had four of the Jaguars’ eight 3-pointers.
“That was actually what we wanted,” said Baumann. “We set a goal of holding them to 10 or fewer 3-pointers.”
The Marshall plan
Freshman Jackson Marshall scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds as Pinkerton defeated Salem 69-48 in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. Tyrone Chinn had his best all-around game of the season for the Astros while scoring nine points. Craig Harris led Salem with 15 points.
