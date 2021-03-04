Pappalardo paces Blue Devils
Ryan Pappalardo showed why he’s one of the top players in New Hampshire as he pumped in two goals and added an assist as Salem defeated Windham 4-1 in the first round of the Division 1 hockey tournament. Ryan Allard added a goal and two assists as the Blue Devils (11-1) advanced to Saturday when they will host Pinkerton at 4 p.m.
Salem 4, Windham 1
Windham: 0 1 0 — 1
Salem (11-1): 2 0 2 — 4
Goals: S — Ryan Pappalardo, Ryan Demers, Ryan Allard
Saves: S — Spencer Deane 14
