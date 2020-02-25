Rangers can’t keep up
Methuen’s boys basketball team had the lead over Everett after the first quarter in the Division 1 North quarterfinals, 12-11, but then everything fell apart as the Rangers fell, 66-34. Andrew Lussier led Methuen (11-10) with 12 points.
Knights turn cold
North Andover needed its outside shots to fall and that didn’t happen Monday night as the Knights fell to Boston Latin 68-44 in the Division 2 North first round. Jake Wolinski had four 3-pointers for 12 points to lead North Andover.
