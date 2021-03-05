Khalil brothers lead
Jared Khalil had 17 points and brother Dylan Khalil added 15, with both sinking three 3-pointers, as Sanborn defeated Oyster River 66-62 in the first round of the Division 2 tournament. A strong 20-point third quarter made the difference for Sanborn, which had four players in double figures and will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Owls keep winning
Timberlane’s boys basketball team continued to play well, winning its second tournament game, 52-40 over Merrimack. Luke Surprenant led the offense with 16 points, Robert Olson had 11 points and 8 rebounds and Sean Chanakira had eight points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.
Pythons in a romp
Pelham’s boys opened the Division 2 tournament with an easy 56-32 victory over Milford. Jake McGlinchey led the rout with 18 points while Jake Dumont had 17 points, 15 coming on five 3-pointers.
