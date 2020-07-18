A few years ago, a time of 13.85 seconds in the girls 100-meter hurdles would seem like a hoax. Or a typographical error.
But then along came Central Catholic’s Katharine Duren. And all the rules changed.
The senior-to-be from Haverhill obliterated the area record with a 14.09 at Junior Olympics last summer.
Unofficially with her club team, New England Elite Track Club, she’s run much faster times the last few weeks.
There was a 13.96 on June 8 at Gordon College in Hamilton. And last Monday a 13.85, again at Gordon College.
They are unofficial because they weren’t at certified meets. But automatic timing was used so she’s confident these are legitimate times.
Of the sub-14 second race, Duren said, “I was just very excited. I had been working very hard to get there. I was so happy to be sub-14.”
That confidence paid off again last Monday back at Gordon with that 13.85.
“I was shocked and happy,” said Duren, who already is one of the greatest schoolgirl track athletes in area history.
A MENTAL THING
Natural ability, tremendous desire and confidence may be the three biggest qualities to make her a superstar.
“It’s all a mental thing,” said Duren, who is just shy of 5-foot-6. “Track is extremely mental. A lot of races are won before you step into the blocks. I’m just born that way. I’ve always had that drive and confidence. I say, ‘I know I can do this.’”
She won the All-State 55-meter hurdles this winter, breaking her own area record with an 8.19. Before Duren, the area mark was held by her Haverhill neighbor Jayla Kitchings with her 8.36 to place second at New Englands in 2019.
Last spring Duren won the All-State and New England Meet 100 hurdles championships.
She’s trying not to dwell on missing New Balance Nationals indoors as well as her entire spring season for Central Catholic.
“At first, it was pretty tough,” said Duren, who goes by Katharine or Kat. “I’m OK with it. I can just keep working and be ready for next year.”
She’s been busy with her club team practices and visiting a TB12 facility (the Tom Brady training centers) in Boston a couple times a week.
She is hoping the Junior Olympics in Satellite Beach, Florida, will go off as planned. That is slated for Aug. 5-8.
DIVISION 1 OFFERS
As her times have plummeted, more and more top colleges have been in hot pursuit.
She’s being recruited hard by numerous schools including Duke, West Point, Cornell, Colorado State, Minnesota and UNH.
Her father, David Duren, said, “The training has been paying off. The biggest thing about Kat is she feels like she hasn’t even run her best race yet from start to finish. She’s also been working on sprinting. She’s running 25.0 200 meters and ran 11.81 100 meters.”
To be an elite 100 hurdler, that sprinter’s speed is essential. That’s been a focus of her workouts. The official area 100-meter dash record is 12.17 in 2015 by three-time Eagle-Tribune MVP Wileshka Samuel of Methuen. The 200 mark is 24.85 by Andover’s Delia Barbanti in 2018.
In the final 2019 Track and Field News season rankings, a 13.85 would have placed her about No. 30 in the country.
Andover Hall of Famer Stacey Lavoie had the previous area record of 14.65 way back in 1993.
So Duren would be a stunning 0.80 seconds faster. To illustrate how much that is, add that to Lavoie’s time and that would be 15.45, which would be 16th all-time in the area.
The state 100 hurdles record was set by Triton Regional’s Deanna Latham, a 13.93 at the 2010 New Balance Nationals. She starred at Wisconsin, placing 12th in the heptathlon at the 2015 NCAA Meet.
...
TWITTER: @MullyET
Area’s Best Hurdlers
Name School Year Time
1. Katharine Duren Central 2019 14.09
2. Stacey Lavoie Andover 1993 14.65
3. Ginny Lavallee Sanborn 2011 14.71
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.