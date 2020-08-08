Maybe there’s a silver lining for the Haverhill Post 4 baseball team after all.
After a fine season last summer in District 8 (15-4), Haverhill is struggling in the Essex County League this summer, limping along with a 3-9-1 record as the season has wound down.
By contrast, rising Haverhill High senior outfielder Patrick Kelleher has delivered a positive turnaround. After battling a measly .091 last year, Kelleher became one of Haverhill’s most reliable hitters this summer with a .375 average. He moved from deep in the batting order to become the No. 3 hitter.
Interestingly, Kelleher believes that the two shifts are related.
“Last year, I felt a lot of pressure because the team was doing so well, but I didn’t feel that pressure this year,” said Kelleher. “I’m just going out there and feeling more relaxed.”
Kelleher also did a lot of practice hitting in preparation for the season, taking hitting lessons during the offseason with younger brother Jack, who will be an incoming Hillie freshman, as well as hitting off a tee into a net as much as time allowed.
Moreover, he’s gotten in plenty of swings. While playing for Haverhill during the week, he suited up for the AAU Shamrocks for weekend doubleheaders.
Kelleher’s much improved hitting has necessitated a bit of a position change in order to keep him in the lineup. An outfielder throughout high school, he has been playing first base more and more and also pitched a few innings.
“I played it (first base) through Little League and it feels good to be back there,” said Kelleher. “I had a lot to learn so I’ve been putting in the work to get it down. (Assistant coach) George Martinez, who played first base in college, has been helping me.”
As for pitching, which Kelleher also did in Little League, he’s filled in admirably according to co-head coach John Trask, who is also the pitching coach for Haverhill High.
“We used him twice when we were looking for innings from players due to doubleheaders and he pitched three shutout innings,” said Trask. “He didn’t walk anyone and struck out three.”
“It’s something to build on for next high school season. He is a good kid and coachable player.”
And Kelleher is also the kind of team-oriented player any coach would want. Despite his significant improvement at the plate, he said that last year’s Legion season was more enjoyable than this year “because we were winning and we had some great players.”
Moreover, tough as that .091 average was, it may have served a purpose.
“It became something of a joke in my family,” he said. “My brother would call me .091 ... it would be annoying but I got used to it and it became a motivating factor for me.”
Thus far, that motivation has proven mighty effective.
