It's been a few weeks since former Haverhill football coach Bob Pike passed away, but the memories continue, and probably will for some time.
I remember most of all my first days in Haverhill when I moved from Illinois to become sports editor of the Haverhill Gazette, then a daily paper. Pike had just taken over a dismal program in Haverhill, a program that had won something like one game of the previous 30.
It was obvious to me that one of my first orders of business was to meet up with the new coach to grill him on how he expected to turn the program around. I got his number and called him to suggest a meeting and, to my surprise, he offered to come to the Gazette.
When Pike sat down with me, I was immediately impressed with his enthusiasm and ideas for turning the program around. I was also taken aback by one thing he told me from the start.
"I'll always talk to the hometown newspaper first and give you whatever you need," said Pike. "I want my kids to get coverage."
And Pike was true to his word, always ready to take a phone call from me and be completely cooperative throughout his 14 years at Haverhill. He couldn't have been nicer, even when things did not go smoothly, like when he twice had to fight off attempts by overzealous parents to oust him.
As a football coach, Pike was well organized and knew what he was doing. While the Hillies had their ups and downs under Pike, going 59-83-3 from 1986-1999, his record is far superior to most Hillie coaches in the modern era and his teams were always highly competitive and entertaining.
Perhaps Pike's value as a coach wasn't most obvious until three years after leaving Haverhill when he joined the staff of Thom Connors at Amesbury as defensive coordinator. Some might have considered that a step down, but he didn't. He just liked coaching football and that's what he did.
And Pike, who began his football career as an all-conference lineman at Central Catholic and was head coach at Austin Prep for three years before taking the Haverhill job, did a masterful job with the Amesbury defense, helping lead the Indians to the Super Bowl one year.
Amesbury's defenders recognized his expertise.
"I feel I've improved so much because of coach (Bob) Pike," said defensive star Ben Uhlarik at that time. "He's so knowledgeable and, when we do drills, we just keep doing them and doing them until we do them right.
"He's a great coach and I love playing for him. I owe a lot to him."
Added quarterback and safety Jared Flannigan: "He wants everything done his way, but he's a very smart guy. He's probably the smartest coach I've ever had."
Pike probably appreciated the praise, but he wasn't seeking it and he wasn't really gung-ho when I did a story on his contributions at Amesbury.
"It's all about the kids, not me," said Pike, who was a longtime history teacher at Haverhill High.
Pike passed on that sentiment to one of his greatest accomplishments and joys, son Rob Pike, currently the head coach at Lowell after enjoying a fine seven-year stint at Salem (56-23).
Like his father, Rob -- who played for his dad at Haverhill -- inherited a Salem program that had gone 0-12 the previous year and quickly turned things around. And, like his father, he is always eager to promote his players and give them recognition.
In fact, of all Pike's contributions to high school football in the region, delivering Rob as a successor may have been his greatest one.
