Tribute: Sports officials can learn from Poelaert’s attributes

When you’re a baseball umpire, as I have been for more than 25 years, and you get an assignment for a two-man game, there is a natural first inclination.
Who is my partner?
It can make all the difference in the world. Is the partner experienced, someone who knows the game? Does he have a pleasant yet firm demeanor, one that coaches appreciate and will not react harshly to in even the most controversial situations? Does he love the game for its own sake and not just to earn a few dollars?
And, most of all, is he fun to work with?
I bring this up now because Dick Poelaert of East Kingston, N.H., a longtime umpire of the Merrimack Valley Umpires Association, passed away Sept. 2 at the too-young age of 74. In his case, one could answer all of the above questions in the affirmative, which is why he was one of my all-time favorite umpires to work with.
When I assigned games, either at Phillips Exeter or in the Intertown Babe Ruth League, I often selfishly assigned Dick as my partner. That way, we’d probably have no problems and I’d have a good time doing the game.
Because he loved baseball, and when he was younger often umpired town Little League games for free, Poelaert always brought a smile to the field and had a good word to say before the game. When coaches who knew him saw him approach home plate, they’d smile as well.
They knew they were getting a professional, and yet one who was incredibly likable.
“Dick was always good humored and he made baseball more enjoyable,” said Mark Trafton, a baseball coach at Phillips Exeter. “He didn’t take himself too seriously and plate conferences were always friendly. You loved having Dick do your game.”
The amazing thing was that Poelaert’s approach to those in the game, and the game itself, didn’t change even after two life-threatening surgeries, one for a liver transplant in 1995 and another eight years later when most of his intestines were removed.
He’d still eagerly come to the games with a great attitude and, when asked how things were going, would always chuckle and say something along the lines of “Everything’s great — I have no right to be here. I should be six feet under by now.”
There are some umpires, as I’ve mentioned before, who act like they’re the show and not the game itself and tend to incite controversy. But Poelaert rightfully surmised that he was just an impartial judge who should, if at all possible, be seen and not heard.
Although still highly competent, Poelaert lost a step or two in his later years. I thought he was still far above average, but he decided to retire from umpiring when he was 70, saying that “I’d rather get out a year before I should than a year after I should.”
In a gesture that was typical for him, Poelaert then donated all of his equipment to my son, Nico, who was starting out as an umpire at the time. And later, in what I felt illustrated the kind of guy he was, he traveled a good 20 miles to watch Nico umpire a Little League game and give him encouragement.
Selfless, highly competent, firm but fair, pleasant to be around and generally just a great guy. Those qualities sum up Dick Poelaert ... and they are what all good umpires and indeed all sports officials should aspire to.
