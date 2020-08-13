Tribute: We need more sports fans like Salem’s Morton

For at least the last decade, it was a true joy to cover Salem High football games.
It was particularly enjoyable over the last seven years, watching as Haverhill’s Rob Pike turned the program around with class. Pike had a system, stuck with it and found success quickly. Moreover, he conscientiously promoted his players and was super cooperative with one and all.
But going to a Salem football game was enjoyable even before Pike, who left Salem this spring to take over as head coach at Lowell High.
The reason was David Morton, who passed away Aug. 4 and who colleague Mike Muldoon cited this week as a super Blue Devil fan who worked the clock at basketball games and worked the chains at football games.
I’ve always preferred covering football games from the sidelines, where you’re closer to the action, but I always really looked forward to it at Salem, knowing that Morton would be there working with the chain crew.
Some chain workers are there out of obligation or perhaps to make a few extra bucks, but you could tell that Morton just loved it. He was chatting away from the start, mainly about the Blue Devils, but also about New Hampshire football in general. He wanted to be informed.
Although he was discouraged in the years when Salem football was less successful, he never made negative comments (that I heard) about his beloved Blue Devils and always seemed hopeful that things would turn around.
There was one thing I used to really get a big kick out of. With his raspy but comforting voice, he would always make a comment on what The Eagle-Tribune had predicted about the game and other New Hampshire games, making it seem like we had inside knowledge and particular expertise.
I never had the heart to tell him that I was the author of “Grid Picks” and had no scientific rationale for my predictions. It was better to let him think I was smarter than was the case.
I also loved it when Morton would praise one of the Salem players to the skies, crediting him with talent and skills that were probably not completely warranted.
There are other super fans who man the chains at football games, with longtime Pentucket fan Ross Owen one who quickly comes to mind. But there are fewer all the time. In fact, in many cases, there are now officials who get paid to do it.
It’s too bad. High school sports needs more super fans like David Morton, guys who give the kids the excitement and appreciation they deserve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.