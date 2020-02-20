Andover junior AJ Heidtke finally caved into the pressure, and he’s glad he did.
And so is head wrestling coach Mike Bolduc and Heidtke’s teammates on the mat.
When he entered high school, Heidtke’s older brother Payton, who is now playing football at Bryant University, was the Andover heavyweight. For two years, Payton, as well as various coaches and some of his friends, urged him to give wrestling a try. But AJ would have none of it.
“I just didn’t like it (wrestling) and I didn’t want to try it,” said Heidtke. “I didn’t even go to his matches — I wanted nothing to do with it.”
Until this year.
“I just decided to do it because my friends were doing it and wanted me on the team,” said Heidtke. “Everyone convinced me — my friends, my father, my brother. My brother was so happy when I started.”
It didn’t take long for everyone to be happy with Heidtke’s decision to join the team, including himself.
“Right away, I enjoyed it, even the practices,” said the 270-pound Heidtke, who is at the same weight class as his brother. “The guys on the team are great and coach (Mike) Bolduc and coach (Ken) Najem are awesome.”
Heidtke liked it even more once the meets began because he had some success almost from the start, which is rarely the case for a first-year wrestler.
What’s more, as he learned more technique, he’s gradually gotten better, capping off his improvement by becoming the Division 1 North heavyweight champion last week by defeating Haverhill veteran Jay Levy in the finals. That improved his record to an impressive 28-8.
Heidtke’s season has been better than Bolduc anticipated, but he did see some encouraging signs early on.
“AJ’s a lot more aggressive than Payton was and we knew he was athletic,” said Bolduc. “And because he was new to the sport, he wasn’t set in his ways. He would pick things up and do them the right way.
“He made a lot of mistakes early with positioning and balance but they’re so much better now.”
Heidtke improved in both areas over Christmas vacation when brother Payton came to Andover’s practices and worked with him, and his improvement can be measured by his matches with Levy. The Hillie senior pinned him early in the season at the Whitman-Hanson Tournament, but Heidtke has won the last two matchups between them.
Still, Heidtke — who now wishes he had started wrestling as a freshman — knows that he’s got plenty more to work on.
“The biggest thing I need to work on is my wrestling IQ, knowing what to do in certain situations,” he said. “And I have to work on takedowns. I’m still a little hesitant to try them.”
An offensive lineman for the Warriors, Heidtke still considers football his top priority, but wrestling is growing on him and he sees how the two sports feed off each other. What’s more, he’s even giving consideration to doing some offseason wrestling.
Because wrestling is so new to him, Heidtke didn’t enter the season with high expectations or goals. But he did have one goal.
“I just wanted to be better at wrestling then my brother,” he said.
Well, mission accomplished, at least mostly, because Payton never did win a sectional title. But there’s still work to be done this weekend at the Division 1 state meet at Methuen.
“He (Payton) placed eighth at state, so I want to do better than that,” said Heidtke.
