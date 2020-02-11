Boys Basketball
Minuteman 77, Presentation of Mary 45
PMA (45) Lebron 20, Barr 3, Colon 6, Hueng 2, Polanco 12
3-pointers: Lebron 3, Polanco 3, Barr 1
Presentation of Mary: 12 17 7 0 — 45
Minuteman: 15 13 24 25 — 77
Pinkerton 61, Windham 52
Windham (52): DaSilva 10, Peterson 3, Schramm 6, Billone 6, Heres 10, Desmarais 3, Lippold 5, Logue 9, Husson 0, Boucher 0, Carroll 0. Totals 18-5-52
Pinkerton (62): Dunne 13, Flynn 11, Majia 10, Packowski 9, MacDonald 7, Conroy 7, Leppert 4, Warriner 1
3-pointers: PINK: Dunne 3, Majia 2, Leppert, Flynn, Packowski; WIND: Logue 3, DaSilva 3, Billone 2, Peterson, Desmarais, Lippold
Windham (6-8, 6-6): 6 11 18 17 — 52
Pinkerton (2-13, 1-11): 14 20 20 7 — 61
Georgetown 51, Pentucket 50
Georgetown (51): Lien 20, Murphy 10, Lucido 5, Bellefeuille 5, Winer 8, MacDonald 0, Guyer 3, Nicholas 0, Torgerson 0.
Pentucket (50): Bucco 2, Cleary 11, Stys 7, Lopata 15, Kamuda 9, Perlitch 0, O’Neil 4, Lee 2, Sullivan 0.
3-pointers: G — Winer 2, Lucido, Guyer; P — Stys, Lopata, Kamuda
Georgetown (10-9): 8 12 19 12 — 51
Pentucket (5-13): 9 11 15 15 — 50
Pelham 75, Sanborn 41
Sanborn (41): Khalil 20, Grenier 2, Lovely 2, Kilimonis 2, Varney 0, Delacruz 3, Allen 0, Talarico 0, Cogswell 3, Koelcziej 0, Pugh 9. Totals-14-7-41
Pelham (75): McGlinchey 0, Bellahrossi 0, Strout 0, M.Crowley 0, Herrling 2, Jones 2, Paul 2, Garrett 3, Hamel 4, Travis 6, Dumont 9, D.Crowley 20, Brown 27. Totals 30-4-75
3-pointers: PEL: Brown 6, Dumont 3, Garrett, D.Crowley; SANB: Khalil 3, Cogswell, Pugh, Delacruz
Sanborn (4-7): 17 7 7 10 — 41
Pelham (11-2): 25 16 28 6 — 75
Alvirne 60, Salem 57
Salem (57): John Bennett 5; Bates 8; DeMinico 12; Spampinato 2; Ference 8; Jacob Bennett 6; Ayala 16
3-pointers: Ayala 2; Jacob Bennett 2; DeMinico 2; Bates 2; John Bennett
Alvirne: 20 11 10 19 — 60
Salem (8-8): 22 12 12 11 — 57
Keene 65, Timberlane 42
Timberlane (42): Boggiatto 0, Ross 2, Chanakira 0, Fabrizio 0, Geisler 2, Surprenant 3, Morrison 0, Giangregorio 5, A. Ventola 2, Einarson 4, Olson 13, Carrion 2, Baker 0, K. Ventola 9. Totals 18-4-42
3-pointers: Surprenant, K. Ventola
Timberlane (4-10, 2-9): 11 7 13 11 — 42
Keene (7-4): 23 12 23 7 — 65
Lowell 76, Andover 57
Andover (57): Rocker 16, Cammann 11, Shahtanian 7, McCarthy 14 MacLellan 5, Aruri 2, Pacy 2. Totals 19-16-57
3-pointers: Rocker 2, Shahtanian
Lowell (19-0): 25 20 10 21 — 76
Andover (10-7): 18 11 15 13 — 57
Haverhill 56, Methuen 46
Methuen (46): Lopez 0, Santana 0, Crowe 2, Lussier 21, Touma 2, Urena 2, Allen 6, Garcia 15.
Haverhill (56): Cunningham 10, Arias 14, Burgos 3, Haas 16, Guertin 4, Donald 2, Phillips 2, Farias 3, Valdez 2, Zagarella 0, Efosa 0. Totals 24-2-56
3-pointers: HAV: Arias 4, Burgos, Farias; METH: Lussier 5, Garcia
Methuen (9-9): 12 12 14 8 — 46
Haverhill (12-6): 18 8 15 15 — 56
Girls Basketball
Notre Dame 55, Presentation of Mary 35
PMA (35): Fabino 12, Collyer 17, Boyle, Latino 2, Martinez, Chong 4, Nguyen, Mather; Total 13-4-35
3-pointers: Collyer 4, Fabino
Presentation of Mary (9-8): 6 10 9 10 — 35
Notre Dame (13-5): 15 12 13 15 — 55
Whittier 68, Greater Lawrence 54
Whittier (68): Efosa 32, Krafton 9, Talley 12, Cintron 6, Lear 1, M.Dawkins 7, V.Dawkins 0, Diezel 1. Totals 29-6-68
Greater Lawrence (54): Molina 22, Ortega 2, Robertson 2, Pena 8, Calixte 4, Lynn 6, Delgado 4. Totals 25-4-54
3-pointers: W — Efosa 2, Talley 2
Whittier (15-3): 12 18 22 16 — 68
Greater Lawrence (5-11): 12 10 12 15 — 54
Spaulding 47, Timberlane 11
Timberlane (11): Genest 0, Collins 2, McIntyre 0, Rich 2, Brooks 0, Duff 0, Bates 3, Censullo 1, Power 0, Matthews 3, Tully 0, Aydns 0. Totals 3-4-11
3-pointers: Matthews
Records: Spaulding 11-1, Timberlane 2-11
Pentucket 53, Georgetown 22
Pentucket (53): Wyner 0, Conover 0, Cloutier 4, Thompson 5, Maurer 2, Lambert 2, Yacubacci 15, Dube 3, Hurley 9, Riley 0, Mickelson 0, Currie 5, Cleveland 8, Lopata 0. Totals 17-10-53
3-pointers: Yacubacci 3, Hurley 3, Cleveland 2, Thompson
Pentucket (19-1): 15 12 17 9 — 53
Georgetown: 2 6 8 6 — 22
Andover 62, Lowell 37
Andover (62): Krekorian 7, Shaw 9, Gillette 0, Hardock 10, Shirley 2, Foley 14, Hanscom 16, Kobelski 4, Doherty 0, Nusky 0, Yates 0. Totals 22-12-62
3-pointers: Krekorian 2, Hardock 2, Hanscom, Shaw
Andover (13-4): 15 12 22 13 — 62
Lowell: 10 12 0 15 — 37
Fellowship Christian 48, Chelsea 26
FCA (44): Taboucheroni 19, Mills 23, Campo 2.
3-pointers: Taboucheroni 5
Fellowship Christian (3-10): 17 15 8 8 — 48
Chelsea: 5 5 8 8 — 26
Chelmsford 52, Lawrence 40
Lawrence (40): Betances 23, Fuentes 9, Rosario 2, Molina 2, Calcano 3, Rodriguez 1
3-pointers: Betances 2, Calcano
Chelmsford: 20 6 15 11 — 52
Lawrence: 17 4 6 13 — 40
Central Catholic 47, Billerica 33
Central Catholic (47): C. Porto 9, Finney 9, J. Porto 6, Niles 8, Angluin 5, Smith 1, Downer 9, Bohenko 0. Totals: 15-14-47
3-pointers: C. Porto, Finney 2
Central Catholic (17-1): 14 13 7 13 — 47
Billerica: 2 10 15 6 — 33
Haverhill 40, Methuen 29
Haverhill (40): Firek 3, Kwo 15, Dingle 14, Quinlan 6, Phillips 2, Joubert 0
Methuen (29): B.Tardugno 0, Keaney 5, S.Tardugno 16, Melia 6, Barron 1, Vasquez 0, Morales 0, Donovan 1
3-pointers: H — Firek, Dingle
Haverhill (9-9): 11 7 9 13 — 40
Methuen (5-12): 10 7 8 4 — 29
Hillies snag win
Meet Results: Haverhill 70, Austin Prep 65; Andover 98.5, Austin Prep 36.5; Masconomet 94, Andover 41; Masconomet 85, M-E 50; North Andover 100, M-E 35; St. John’s Prep 90, North Andover 45
Top 15: 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 20.82, 2. Robbie McKersie (Masco) 20.89, 3. Cam Musial (SJP) 20.94, 4. Owen Grandt (SJP) 21.44, 5. Peter Radulski (NA) 21.75, 6. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 21.76, 7. Segev Moritz (NA) 21.87, 8. Charlie Danis (SJP) 21.90, 9. Caleb Litster (NA) 21.96, 10. Rocco Maciarella (SJP) 21.97, 11. Peyton McKee (SJP) 22.01, 12. Nick Menezes (Hav) 22.27, 13. Alex Rosen (M-E) 22.41, 14. Eli Hammet (M-E) 22.54, 15. Jack Muse (NA) 22.60
Records: St. John’s Prep 12-0, North Andover 10-2, Masconomet 8-4, M-E 6-6, Andover 4-8, Haverhill 2-10, Austin Prep 0-12
