Boys Basketball

Minuteman 77, Presentation of Mary 45

PMA (45) Lebron 20, Barr 3, Colon 6, Hueng 2, Polanco 12

3-pointers: Lebron 3, Polanco 3, Barr 1

Presentation of Mary: 12 17  7  0 — 45

Minuteman: 15 13 24 25 — 77

Pinkerton 61, Windham 52

Windham (52): DaSilva 10, Peterson 3, Schramm 6, Billone 6, Heres 10, Desmarais 3, Lippold 5, Logue 9, Husson 0, Boucher 0, Carroll 0. Totals 18-5-52

Pinkerton (62): Dunne 13, Flynn 11, Majia 10, Packowski 9, MacDonald 7, Conroy 7, Leppert 4, Warriner 1

3-pointers: PINK: Dunne 3, Majia 2, Leppert, Flynn, Packowski; WIND: Logue 3, DaSilva 3, Billone 2, Peterson, Desmarais, Lippold

Windham (6-8, 6-6):  6 11 18 17 — 52

Pinkerton (2-13, 1-11): 14 20 20  7 — 61

Georgetown 51, Pentucket 50

Georgetown (51): Lien 20, Murphy 10, Lucido 5, Bellefeuille 5, Winer 8, MacDonald 0, Guyer 3, Nicholas 0, Torgerson 0.

Pentucket (50): Bucco 2, Cleary 11, Stys 7, Lopata 15, Kamuda 9, Perlitch 0, O’Neil 4, Lee 2, Sullivan 0.

3-pointers: G — Winer 2, Lucido, Guyer; P — Stys, Lopata, Kamuda

Georgetown (10-9): 8 12 19 12 — 51

Pentucket (5-13): 9 11 15 15 — 50

Pelham 75, Sanborn 41

Sanborn (41): Khalil 20, Grenier 2, Lovely 2, Kilimonis 2, Varney 0, Delacruz 3, Allen 0, Talarico 0, Cogswell 3, Koelcziej 0, Pugh 9. Totals-14-7-41

Pelham (75): McGlinchey 0, Bellahrossi 0, Strout 0, M.Crowley 0, Herrling 2, Jones 2, Paul 2, Garrett 3, Hamel 4, Travis 6, Dumont 9, D.Crowley 20, Brown 27. Totals 30-4-75

3-pointers: PEL: Brown 6, Dumont 3, Garrett, D.Crowley; SANB: Khalil 3, Cogswell, Pugh, Delacruz

Sanborn (4-7): 17  7  7 10 — 41

Pelham (11-2): 25 16 28  6 — 75

Alvirne 60, Salem 57

Salem (57): John Bennett 5; Bates 8; DeMinico 12; Spampinato 2; Ference 8; Jacob Bennett 6; Ayala 16

3-pointers: Ayala 2; Jacob Bennett 2; DeMinico 2; Bates 2; John Bennett

Alvirne: 20 11 10 19 — 60

Salem (8-8): 22 12 12 11 — 57

Keene 65, Timberlane 42

Timberlane (42): Boggiatto 0, Ross 2, Chanakira 0, Fabrizio 0, Geisler 2, Surprenant 3, Morrison 0, Giangregorio 5, A. Ventola 2, Einarson 4, Olson 13, Carrion 2, Baker 0, K. Ventola 9. Totals 18-4-42

3-pointers: Surprenant, K. Ventola

Timberlane (4-10, 2-9): 11  7 13 11 — 42

Keene (7-4): 23 12 23  7 — 65

Lowell 76, Andover 57

Andover (57): Rocker 16, Cammann 11, Shahtanian 7, McCarthy 14 MacLellan 5, Aruri 2, Pacy 2. Totals 19-16-57

3-pointers: Rocker 2, Shahtanian

Lowell (19-0): 25 20 10 21 — 76

Andover (10-7): 18 11 15 13 — 57

Haverhill 56, Methuen 46

Methuen (46): Lopez 0, Santana 0, Crowe 2, Lussier 21, Touma 2, Urena 2, Allen 6, Garcia 15.

Haverhill (56): Cunningham 10, Arias 14, Burgos 3, Haas 16, Guertin 4, Donald 2, Phillips 2, Farias 3, Valdez 2, Zagarella 0, Efosa 0. Totals 24-2-56

3-pointers: HAV: Arias 4, Burgos, Farias; METH: Lussier 5, Garcia

Methuen (9-9): 12 12 14  8 — 46

Haverhill (12-6): 18  8 15 15 — 56

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame 55, Presentation of Mary 35

PMA (35): Fabino 12, Collyer 17, Boyle, Latino 2, Martinez, Chong 4, Nguyen, Mather; Total 13-4-35

3-pointers: Collyer 4, Fabino

Presentation of Mary (9-8):  6 10  9 10 — 35

Notre Dame (13-5): 15 12 13 15 — 55

Whittier 68, Greater Lawrence 54

Whittier (68): Efosa 32, Krafton 9, Talley 12, Cintron 6, Lear 1, M.Dawkins 7, V.Dawkins 0, Diezel 1. Totals 29-6-68

Greater Lawrence (54): Molina 22, Ortega 2, Robertson 2, Pena 8, Calixte 4, Lynn 6, Delgado 4. Totals 25-4-54

3-pointers: W — Efosa 2, Talley 2

Whittier (15-3): 12 18 22 16 — 68

Greater Lawrence (5-11): 12 10 12 15 — 54

Spaulding 47, Timberlane 11

Timberlane (11): Genest 0, Collins 2, McIntyre 0, Rich 2, Brooks 0, Duff 0, Bates 3, Censullo 1, Power 0, Matthews 3, Tully 0, Aydns 0. Totals 3-4-11

3-pointers: Matthews

Records: Spaulding 11-1, Timberlane 2-11

Pentucket 53, Georgetown 22

Pentucket (53): Wyner 0, Conover 0, Cloutier 4, Thompson 5, Maurer 2, Lambert 2, Yacubacci 15, Dube 3, Hurley 9, Riley 0, Mickelson 0, Currie 5, Cleveland 8, Lopata 0. Totals 17-10-53

3-pointers: Yacubacci 3, Hurley 3, Cleveland 2, Thompson

Pentucket (19-1): 15 12 17 9 — 53

Georgetown:  2  6  8 6 — 22

Andover 62, Lowell 37

Andover (62): Krekorian 7, Shaw 9, Gillette 0, Hardock 10, Shirley 2, Foley 14, Hanscom 16, Kobelski 4, Doherty 0, Nusky 0, Yates 0. Totals 22-12-62

3-pointers: Krekorian 2, Hardock 2, Hanscom, Shaw

Andover (13-4): 15 12 22 13 — 62

Lowell: 10 12  0 15 — 37

Fellowship Christian 48, Chelsea 26

FCA (44): Taboucheroni 19, Mills 23, Campo 2.

3-pointers: Taboucheroni 5

Fellowship Christian (3-10): 17 15 8 8 — 48

Chelsea:  5  5 8 8 — 26

Chelmsford 52, Lawrence 40

Lawrence (40): Betances 23, Fuentes 9, Rosario 2, Molina 2, Calcano 3, Rodriguez 1

3-pointers: Betances 2, Calcano

Chelmsford: 20 6 15 11 — 52

Lawrence: 17 4  6 13 — 40

Central Catholic 47, Billerica 33

Central Catholic (47): C. Porto 9, Finney 9, J. Porto 6, Niles 8, Angluin 5, Smith 1, Downer 9, Bohenko 0. Totals: 15-14-47

3-pointers: C. Porto, Finney 2

Central Catholic (17-1): 14 13  7 13 — 47

Billerica:  2 10 15  6 — 33

Haverhill 40, Methuen 29

Haverhill (40): Firek 3, Kwo 15, Dingle 14, Quinlan 6, Phillips 2, Joubert 0

Methuen (29): B.Tardugno 0, Keaney 5, S.Tardugno 16, Melia 6, Barron 1, Vasquez 0, Morales 0, Donovan 1

3-pointers: H — Firek, Dingle

Haverhill (9-9): 11 7 9 13 — 40

Methuen (5-12): 10 7 8  4 — 29

Hillies snag win

Meet Results: Haverhill 70, Austin Prep 65; Andover 98.5, Austin Prep 36.5; Masconomet 94, Andover 41; Masconomet 85, M-E 50; North Andover 100, M-E 35; St. John’s Prep 90, North Andover 45

Top 15: 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 20.82, 2. Robbie McKersie (Masco) 20.89, 3. Cam Musial (SJP) 20.94, 4. Owen Grandt (SJP) 21.44, 5. Peter Radulski (NA) 21.75, 6. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 21.76, 7. Segev Moritz (NA) 21.87, 8. Charlie Danis (SJP) 21.90, 9. Caleb Litster (NA) 21.96, 10. Rocco Maciarella (SJP) 21.97, 11. Peyton McKee (SJP) 22.01, 12. Nick Menezes (Hav) 22.27, 13. Alex Rosen (M-E) 22.41, 14. Eli Hammet (M-E) 22.54, 15. Jack Muse (NA) 22.60

Records: St. John’s Prep 12-0, North Andover 10-2, Masconomet 8-4, M-E 6-6, Andover 4-8, Haverhill 2-10, Austin Prep 0-12

