Boys Basketball
Winnacunnet 63, Windham 57
Windham (57): DaSilva 25, Schramm 2, Heres 8, Desmarais 6, Lippold 11, Logue 5. Totals 22-2-57
3-pointers: DaSilva 5, Lippold 3, Desmarais 2, Logue
Windham (8-8): 12 9 20 12 4 — 57
Winnacunnet (10-7): 14 14 10 15 10 — 63
Salem 57, Bedford 55
Salem (57): Jo. Bennett 4, Bates 2, DeMinico 8, Spampinato 4, Valerio 1, Ference 10, Ayala 13, Devir 15.
3-pointers: Ference
Bedford (10-7 NH): 6 11 11 27 — 55
Salem (10-10, 8-9 NH): 19 6 11 21 — 57
Oyster River 69, Sanborn 59
Sanborn (59): D. Khalil 20, Lovely 14, Delacruz 4, Kolodziej 0, Pugh 0, J. Khalil 13, Bush 4, Thornton 4. Totals 22-6-59
3-pointers: D. Khalil 6, J. Khalil 3
Sanborn (8-10): 12 14 19 14 — 59
Oyster River: 21 13 20 15 — 69
Girls Basketball
Sanborn 33, Kennett 32
NH Division 2 First Round
Sanborn (33): Merry-Carreiro 6, Morris 4, Houghton 10, McGough 6, Hinckley 2, Brown 0, Cotter 0, Young 0, Griffith 3, Postema 2.
3-pointers: Griffith, Merry-Carreiro
Sanborn (11-8): 5 9 7 12 — 33
Kennett (13-7): 7 9 4 12 — 32
Bow 49, Pelham 32
NH Division 2 First Round
Pelham (32): Schwab 5, McFarland 0, Carney 16, T. Galgay 2, Allard 0, Rutherford 2, Sauer 0, Cantacesso 5, Molettieri 2, Higginbottom 0, Hinton 0. Totals 12-2-32
3-pointers: Carney, Schwab, Cantacesso
Pelham (11-11, 11-8 NH): 7 13 9 3 — 32
Bow (13-6 NH): 15 13 9 12 — 49
