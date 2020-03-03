Boys Basketball

Winnacunnet 63, Windham 57

Windham (57): DaSilva 25, Schramm 2, Heres 8, Desmarais 6, Lippold 11, Logue 5. Totals 22-2-57

3-pointers: DaSilva 5, Lippold 3, Desmarais 2, Logue

Windham (8-8): 12  9 20 12  4 — 57

Winnacunnet (10-7): 14 14 10 15 10 — 63

Salem 57, Bedford 55

Salem (57): Jo. Bennett 4, Bates 2, DeMinico 8, Spampinato 4, Valerio 1, Ference 10, Ayala 13, Devir 15.

3-pointers: Ference

Bedford (10-7 NH):  6 11 11 27 — 55

Salem (10-10, 8-9 NH): 19  6 11 21 — 57

Oyster River 69, Sanborn 59

Sanborn (59): D. Khalil 20, Lovely 14, Delacruz 4, Kolodziej 0, Pugh 0, J. Khalil 13, Bush 4, Thornton 4. Totals 22-6-59

3-pointers: D. Khalil 6, J. Khalil 3

Sanborn (8-10): 12 14 19 14 — 59

Oyster River: 21 13 20 15 — 69

Girls Basketball

Sanborn 33, Kennett 32

NH Division 2 First Round

Sanborn (33): Merry-Carreiro 6, Morris 4, Houghton 10, McGough 6, Hinckley 2, Brown 0, Cotter 0, Young 0, Griffith 3, Postema 2.

3-pointers: Griffith, Merry-Carreiro

Sanborn (11-8): 5 9 7 12 — 33

Kennett (13-7): 7 9 4 12 — 32

Bow 49, Pelham 32

NH Division 2 First Round

Pelham (32): Schwab 5, McFarland 0, Carney 16, T. Galgay 2, Allard 0, Rutherford 2, Sauer 0, Cantacesso 5, Molettieri 2, Higginbottom 0, Hinton 0. Totals 12-2-32

3-pointers: Carney, Schwab, Cantacesso

Pelham (11-11, 11-8 NH):  7 13 9  3 — 32

Bow (13-6 NH): 15 13 9 12 — 49

