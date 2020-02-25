Boys Basketball
Alvirne 59, Pinkerton 50
Pinkerton (50): MacDonald 15, Packowski 15, Dunne 9, Flynn 5, Mejia 3, Conroy 3, Warriner 0. Totals 19-6-50
3-pointers: Dunne 2, MacDonald, Conroy, Flynn, Packowski
Alvirne (8-7 NH): 6 15 15 23 — 59
Pinkerton (2-16, 1-15 NH): 7 21 9 13 — 50
Windham 51, Concord 48
Windham (51): DaSilva 19, Schramm 5, Billone 3, Heres 11, Desmarais 1, Lippold 7, Logue 5, Peterson 0.
3-pointers: DaSilva 3, Billone, Lippold, Logue
Windham (7-10, 7-7 NH): 14 17 13 7 — 51
Concord: 7 14 16 11 — 48
Merrimack 60, Salem 49
Salem (49): Jo. Bennett 2, Bates 0, Spampinato 4, Ference 13, Ja. Bennett 5, Harris 0, Ayala 8, Devir 17.
3-pointers: Ference 3, Devir 2, Ja. Bennett, Ayala
Salem (9-10, 7-9 NH): 8 6 14 21 — 49
Merrimack (10-5 NH): 16 11 16 17 — 60
Goffstown 59, Timberlane 40
Timberlane (40): Ross 5, Chanakira 0, Fabrizio 0, Geisler 7, Surprenant 9, Giangregorio 2, A. Ventola 7, Einarson 3, Stewart 0, Carrion 5, Baker 0, K. Ventola 2. Totals 15-4-40
3-pointers: Surprenant 3, Ross, Geisler, A. Ventola
Timberlane (4-14): 8 12 5 15 — 40
Goffstown (7-8 NH): 14 15 18 12 — 59
Girls Basketball
Woburn 54, North Andover 32
Division 1 North first round
North Andover (32): H. Rogers 0, Panos 7, Fahey 0, Martin 9, Connors 3, Whipple 0, Ventre 0, Garcia 4, Robie 2, Mellody 4, J. Rogers 1, Flanagan 2. Totals 11-8-32
3-pointers: Panos 2
North Andover (10-11): 4 10 6 12 — 32
Woburn (20-1): 9 13 20 12 — 54
Fenway 68, Presentation of Mary 38
Division 4 North first round
PMA (38): Collyer 13, Latino 16, Martinez 0, D’Agostino 5, Chong 4, Nguyen 0, Mather 0. Totals 16-4-38
3-pointers: Collyer 2
Pres. of Mary (9-10): 5 5 13 15 — 38
Fenway (15-6): 25 14 20 9 — 68
Concord 43, Windham 29
Windham (29): Weeks 2, Hughes 5, Tsetsilas 0, E. Collins 1, C. Collins 5, Husson 1, Dempsey 15. Totals 9-10-29
3-pointers: Hughes
Concord: 8 8 20 7 — 43
Windham (5-12): 4 9 6 10 — 29
Merrimack 48, Salem 40
Salem (40): Emerson 0, Boucher 0, Rivera 0, Beauchesne 2, Murray 7, Lakos 0, Franzen 14, Nobrega 0, Saif 8, Hazelton 9. Totals 15-2-40
3-pointers: Franzen 4, Hazelton 3, Murray
Merrimack (15-2 NH): 13 10 14 11 — 48
Salem (15-6, 11-6 NH): 11 6 9 14 — 40
Pinkerton 35, Alvirne 19
Pinkerton (35): S. Franks 3, Riccio 10, Al. Ingalls 3, Landry 0, DiMauro 0, Frost 0, Av. Ingalls 11, Packowski 3, Melton 0, J. Ames 3, K. Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 2.
3-pointers:
Pinkerton (13-7, 11-6 NH): 12 4 11 8 — 35
Alvirne: 0 5 6 8 — 19
Chelmsford 58, Haverhill 36
Division 1 North first round
Haverhill (36): Firek 9, Joubert 2, Kwo 10, Dingle 10, Quinlan 5, Phillips 0, Ovalles 0, Price 0, Eason 0, Burgos 0.
3-pointers: Firek 2, Dingle 2
Haverhill (10-11): 3 14 14 5 — 36
Chelmsford (19-2): 18 19 12 9 — 58
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover 5, Lynnfield 2
Lynnfield (11-8-2): 0 0 2 — 2
North Andover (13-3-6): 1 2 2 — 5
Division 2 North first round
Goals: TJ Fredo, Thomas Doherty, Jimmy Boyle, Adam Heinze, Nick Harold
Saves: Patrick Green 17
