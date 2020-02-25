North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.