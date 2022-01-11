Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence 57, Northeast Metro 50
Greater Lawrence (57): Diaz 14, Castillo 6, Cruz 18, Andujar 5, Roa 9, Herrera 2, Barbosa 3. Totals 17-17-57
3-pointers: Diaz 2, Castillo 1, Cruz 1
Northeast Metro: 5 16 7 22 — 50
Greater Lawrence (3-4): 8 9 19 21 — 57
Andover 67, Chelmsford 42
Andover (67): Cammann 18, MacLellan17, Satlow 4, Shahtanian 4, Resendiz 2, LeBrun 2 Briggs 3 Srinivasan 2, Dessin 2, Tutwiler 7, Hnat 3, Lembo 3. Totals 25-9-67
3-pointers: MacLellan 3, Cammann 1, Briggs, Lembo 1, Tutwiler 1, Hnat 1
Andover (5-0): 22 17 16 12 — 67
Chelmsford: 12 5 8 17 — 42
Salem 63, Manchester Memorial 59
Salem (63): Pacy 20; Ryan 3; Bates 7; McCloskey 2; Kloza 14; Melo 4; McGrail 8; Gaudet 5. Totals 26-6-63
3-pointers: Pacy 2, Ryan 1, Bates 1, Gaudet 1
Salem (4-5): 19 13 17 14 — 63
Manchester Memorial (2-6): 19 17 15 8 — 59
North Andover 82, Tewksbury 55
North Andover (82): Wolinski 22, Connolly 22, McGratty 13, O0x2019Connell 10, King 4, Faro 6, Bethel 3, Catalano 2.
3-pointers: McGratty 3, Faro 2, Connolly 4, Wolinski 2, Bethel 1
North Andover (4-2): 17 21 20 24 — 82
Tewksbury: 16 11 13 15 — 55
Methuen 60, Lowell 49
Methuen (60): Chibuogwu 14, Carpio 10, Allen 5, Touma 2, Vasquez 11, Nkwantah 4, Amanzae 0, Eason 12, Drejaj 0, Kiwanuka 2. Totals: 21-12-60
3-pointers: Eason 3, Chibuogqu 2, Allen 1
Methuen (5-1): 30 30 — 60
Lowell: 25 24 — 49
Central Catholic 61, Dracut 47
Central Catholic (61): McKenzie 27, Hart 9, Malvey 8, Bridgewater 7, Sangermano 5, Rivera 3, Haley 2, Njenga 0.
3-pointers: McKenzie 3, Bridgewater 1, Rivera 1
Central Catholic (6-1): 12 15 18 16 — 61
Dracut: 15 16 6 10 — 47
Peabody 70, Whittier 46
Whittier (46): Rice 14, Efosa 6, Geneus 8, Lopez 8, Moro 5, Rosado 5, Comeau 0, Jegorow 0.
Totals: 19-2-46
3-pointers: Rice, Efosa 2, Moro 1, Lopez 2
Whittier (2-3): 8 19 6 13 — 46
Peabody (6-2): 10 17 24 19 — 70
Girls Basketball
Whittier 55, Tri-County 27
Whittier (55): Talley 16, Krafton 15, Cintron 8 , M. Dawkins 2, V. Dawkins 4, Valera 5, Ramirez 3, Pizzaro 0, Tavares 2, Connelly 0, Figueroa 0. Totals 23-5-55
3-pointers: Krafton 3, Ramirez 2, Talley 1
Tri — County (3-3): 7 5 8 7 — 27
Whittier (2-4): 30 14 5 6 — 55
Nashoba Tech 42, Greater Lawrence 22
Greater Lawrence (22): Calixte 14, Perez 2, Cabreja 4, Vasquez 2, Flores 0, Marshall 0, Mendez 0, Gomez 0, Manchester 0. Totals 9-4-22
3-pointers: None
Nashoba Regional: 17 10 10 5 — 42
Greater Lawrence (3-1): 0 9 5 8 — 22
Chelmsford 51, Methuen 32
Methuen (32): Pfeil 11, Tierney 10, Tardugno 7, Delap 2, Santiago 2
3-pointers: Tardugno 1, Tierney 1, Pfiel 1
Chelmsford: 16 16 7 12 — 51
Methuen: 8 8 7 9 — 32
Central Catholic 70, Dracut 43
Central Catholic (70): DeLeon 0, Finney 13, Guertin 5, Montague 7, Dinges 27, Yfantopulos 3, Finneran 7, Smith 8.
3-pointers:
Dracut: 3 8 18 14 — 43
Central Catholic (4-1): 18 17 19 16 — 70
North Andover 50, Tewksbury 36
North Andover (50): Martin 12, J. Rogers 14, Robie 6, Gaffny 12, Papell 2, S. Rogers 2, von Sneidern 2.
3-pointers: Martin 2, J. Rogers 2
Tewksbury: 11 5 7 13 — 36
North Andover (3-2): 11 12 13 14 — 50
Billerica 48, Haverhill 30
Haverhill (30): Burgess 2, DeOliveira 6, Laffey 5, Burdier 18, Powell 0, Elger 0, Spence 0. Totals 8-12-30
3-pointers: Laffey, Burdier
Haverhill: 2 4 12 12 — 30
Billerica: 19 14 10 5 — 48
Andover 60, Lowell 26
Andover (60): Shirley 2, Foley 16, Hanscom 4, Kobelski 8, Yates 0, Doherty 1, Gobiel 11, White 8, Buckley 10, Jenney 0, Khatchadurian 0. Total 27-2-60
3-pointers: Kobelski 1, Gobiel 1, White 2
Lowell: 4 11 5 6 — 26
Andover (5-0): 20 18 17 5 — 60
Windham 54, Nashua South 48
Windham (54): Weeks 10, Guarnaccia 0, Smith 15, Steffanides 0, Bean 4, Husson 3, Sovereign 3, Amari 17, Boucher 2, Abruzese 0. Totals 14-20-54
3-pointers: Weeks 2, Smith 3, Sovereign 1
Nashua South (0-8): 10 13 13 12 — 48
Windham (5-3): 12 13 12 17 — 54
Pinkerton 89, Keene 54
Pinkerton (89): Sirois 0, Leonard 0, Pollini 0, White 4, Wright 2, Farnum 8, Frost 3, Lavoie 15, Packowski 17, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 21, Bridges 2, Gerossie 18. 39-5-89
3-pointers: Gerossie 2, Ingalls 3, Lavoie 1
Pinkerton (9-0): 30 26 24 9 — 89
Keene (2-8): 15 17 12 10 — 54
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.