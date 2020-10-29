Pelham football’s Zach Jones and Alex Jones might be twins, but both agree they are far from identical.
“We’re the polar opposite of identical twins,” said Matt with a laugh. “It takes people a while to believe us when we say that we’re twins, and it’s always a great reaction when they find out the truth.”
Added Zach, “We don’t really look alike at all. I’m bigger. He has long, blonde hair and I have short brown hair. We’re not even close to being identical twins.”
Differences aside, the senior duo are major reasons why undefeated Pelham (5-0) is a favorite for a New Hampshire Division 3 football title. The Pythons opens postseason play on Friday (6 p.m.), hosting Campbell (2-3).
Zach is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end and defensive end who was named All-New Hampshire Division 2 last fall, before the Pythons changed divisions.
Matt is a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive lineman and the center in Pelham’s grind-it-out, run-first wing-T offense.
Both have helped the Pythons dominate on both sides of the ball this fall, outscoring opponents by a stunning 167-13 margin, with four shutouts in five games.
“Zach and Matt have been two of the hardest working kids I have ever had in my program,” said 21-year Pelham head coach Tom Babaian. “Matt is the athlete that will outwork people. He was not blessed with Zach’s size, but no one will outwork him. He may not be a captain, but he is a great leader.
“Zach is a team co-captain and he also has a tremendous work ethic. No one wanted to get better from last season to this year more than Zach. He is our vocal leader and is a very good role model for the younger kids. I have the utmost respect for both of these fine young men.”
GIRDIRON DUO
Zach was the first to start playing football, joining the Pelham Razorbacks in the third grade. A year later, Matt joined him.
“We haven’t looked back ever since,” said Zach. “We have been in love with the sport ever since we put the helmet on.”
When they arrived at Pelham, Zach began his career as an offensive lineman, starting one game as a freshman, before shifting to tight end.
Matt played center from the start, but he played linebacker and even defensive back growing up before shifting to defensive line last year. Both embrace the opportunity to team up on the field, even if the sibling rivalry sometimes comes out.
“Playing alongside my brother is pretty special,” said Zach. “Most kids don’t have this opportunity with a sibling. We’ve been through it all, the good and bad, the fights at practice and the yelling at each other or getting along and joking around. It’s a brother thing. People think we sometimes hate each other, but we just want to be better than each other.”
Added Matt, “Playing on the defensive line together is the highlight for me. Playing the same position, rather our than two different jobs on the offense, has been a great experience. There will always be that competitive spirit between us when it comes to one-on-one drills or something that gets the team riled up because we’re going up against each other. That fuels each of us.”
CHAMPIONSHIP ASPIRATIONS
Despite a 2019 season that saw Pelham go 7-3 in Division 2, the Pythons had a lot to prove this fall.
“There were a lot of questions about what younger players would step in for that graduating class,” said Zach. “Then we knew it was gonna be a task with such a short preseason. But we knew we were going to be good. It was a surprise to some, but we knew we had something special forming. Now, we want to go 3-0 in the postseason.”
Matt agreed the Pythons have one set goal.
“The ultimate goal is to win the championship,” he said. “The focus will have to be here, and we need to take every opponent serious and practice to our full potential to meet our ultimate goal that we’ve all been working towards since the entire off-season.”
PYTHON DOMINANCE
Pelham’s defense has been the stingiest in New Hampshire in 2020.
The Pythons have allowed just 13 points, all in a win over Milford. They have shut out Sanborn (42-0), Campbell (40-0), Trinity (25-0) and Laconia (26-0). No other Division 3 team has more than one shutout.
The next toughest defense is Division 2 Souhegan (4-0), which has outscored opponents 158-14.
Exeter (42 points allowed) is tops in Division 1.
