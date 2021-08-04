Two chances left for Oppenheim's 2022 tour card

As Rob Oppenheim continues his 20th year as a professional golfer and sixth as a PGA Tour player, the moment of truth has once again arrived for the Andover-raised gentleman.
Financially, it's been gratifying fun for his young family, which includes wife Lacey and children -- Zoey (8) and James (5). Over the last two years (PGA Tour golfers got an extra year due to COVID-19) he has earned $434,348 and $3.1 million over his career, which includes six years playing at the precipice of his sport.
But that doesn't tell Oppenheim's story as much as where he seems to be every year when it comes to making or staying on the PGA Tour.
On the bubble.
And with two tournaments remaining in the "regular" season -- this weekend's Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif. and next week's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. -- Oppenheim, is currently at 162nd in FedEx Cup points.
He needs two good performances, especially this week, to crack the top 150, which would provide his "conditional" PGA Tour card for 2022 or the top 125, which would get him in the FedEx Cup tournaments (Northern Trust Open at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J., August 19-22) and more importantly earn him a spot in all PGA Tour-sponsored events in 2022.
This week's tournament is noted as a "second tier" event, opposed to the World Cup Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Tenn., where all the top players will be playing.
Oppenheim would need a top three finish to gain the necessary points, as well as make the cut next week, to get to the magical 125th (and under) spot. To get a top 150 spot, he needs to make two cuts and do some "damage," particularly in Greensboro with the full PGA Tour field.
“It’s been like this much of my career,” Oppenheim said from his Orlando home after missing the cut at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn. recently after making cuts the prior two weeks.
“It seems my reaching certain goals on Tour always comes down to the wire, usually just to retain my playing privileges. So nothing new there," said Oppenheim. "But it would be great to make the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time. I realize I need one or two very big tournaments the next two weeks after the Olympics to make it happen.”
Oppenheim has a history in these next two tournaments. And it's pretty good.
“They are two of my favorite courses where I’ve played some of my best golf,” he said. “I played well in Tahoe last year and played in the final group on Sunday at the Wyndham.”
It's been a rough ride overall for Oppenheim during the 2020-21 PGA Tour campaign, extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I still feel I’m close to getting a big payday and having a really big week,” said Oppenheim. “I know last week in Minnesota wasn’t great, but I remain optimistic.
"Nothing is holding me back. I feel fine physically and mentally. I’ve got no excuses. And I believe my situation on Tour can change in a week, especially if the putts fall. That’s probably the big difference out there – the best putters usually finish at the top.”
And if he doesn't fare well in Tahoe or Greensboro?
“I’m not sure, but I got to believe I’ll still be playing, most immediately on the Korn Ferry Tour to regain my playing privileges," the former Massachusetts Open and Mass. Amateur champ said. "I've pulled that off before.
"For the moment, I feel I’m playing as well as I ever have, but not getting the results I should.”
Oppenheim said he's not only playing for himself, but several key people in his life, especially his family.
“They’ve put up with this weird lifestyle, with me traveling so much, for a long time,” he admitted. “It would also reward my parents, Jim and Karen, for all the incredible support they’ve provided. Just looking forward to these next two weeks and hoping I can give it my best shot.”
