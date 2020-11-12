Two TNE U9 players cited for great seasons

John Lozowski has been coaching youth baseball for 24 years, in Salem, Methuen and Lawrence, so he's seen a lot.
But he's not sure if he's seen two impact players like he had on his Team New England 9U team this year in Brandan Pelletier and Blake Rocha.
"I have seen a lot of players come and go and a lot of talent," said Lozowski. "But for all the talent I have seen, these two players really have been amazing this year."
As a shortstop. Pelletier was hands down the team MVP in the field as he handled the ball 100 times for 75 assists 16 putouts and nine errors for a .910 fielding percentage.
Pelletier was also an effective pitcher (with a two-hit shutout against Maine) and, at the plate, he batted .343.
Blake Rocha, meanwhile, had one of the finest years at the plate ever seen by Lozowski. He led the team in hits, average (.516) and slugging (.516) and, in 37 plate appearances, only struck out one time all year.
