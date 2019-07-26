Four years isn’t an incredibly long time to wait, but for Lawrence Legion it’s felt like a lifetime.
When Post 15 last won the District 8 championship back in 2015 — securing a spot in the state tournament — future MLB draftee Elvis Peralta was the main attraction.
But the following year numbers went down, and the team that did come out struggled with attendance.
The year after, there was no Lawrence Legion team.
That year was 2017, and it was perhaps the lowest point in Post 15 history. The five players who wanted to play Legion ball got an exemption to play with Andover.
But in came coach Julio Ramos. And now just two years removed from not even having a team, Post 15 is back in the state championship tournament after taking down Haverhill twice earlier in the week to win the District 8 best-of-three championship series.
“We have confidence with what we can do,” said Ramos. “All these guys are asking every day is what do we need to do to get better? We have a group of guys who all want to win.”
Lawrence (16-2) will take on Somerset Post 228 today (Saturday) at Milford’s Fino Field at 5 p.m. in the first day of the double-elimination state tournament. The top eight teams from across the state have qualified. Somerset (15-4) is red-hot after sweeping both its semifinals and finals series to win the District 9 championship, outscoring opponents 32-10 during the four-game playoff stretch.
But Lawrence won’t be intimidated.
“Right now I feel like we’re really hot,” said Ramos. “Our bats are really hot and our pitching is good.”
It’s been quite the turnaround pulled by Ramos and the rest of his staff, which includes former Legion coach Kevin Bartlett.
Ramos took over last year and was able to field a team, but a lack of funds left the group without proper jerseys for the first half of the season.
“I was just talking to the guys and reminding them that last year we were 8-0 before we even had our uniforms,” said Ramos. “We looked like The Bad News Bears out there, but we just did our job. We paid out of pocket for it, and then luckily we got some donations that sort of kept the season alive.”
With a year under their belts, though, Ramos and his staff were able to better organize during this past offseason. The team was able to get some sponsorship, and fundraisers like the program’s first annual golf tournament helped to ensure this year’s team had all the necessities from Day 1.
And for that, the team has rewarded the hard work.
Post 15 steamrolled through the regular season, then dispatched Haverhill in two straight games to earn the District 8 crown.
But, more than anything else, Ramos says it’s the 100% commitment from his players that has fueled the team’s success.
“Lawrence is never short of baseball players,” said Ramos. “But these last two years they’ve all been wanting to play American Legion baseball. They want to play, but more importantly they want to stick together. And that’s what it’s all about. We want that unity.”
Well, mission accomplished there.
And make no mistake, Lawrence isn’t just content with making it to the state tournament.
“They want to win,” said Ramos. “All they talk about is ‘What’s the next step, what’s the next step?’”
