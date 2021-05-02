HAVERHILL — The Northern Essex Community College baseball team couldn’t get the bats going Sunday afternoon and dropped a pair of games to UConn-Avery Point, 4-1 and 3-0 on a no-hitter.
The Knights fall to 17-10 on the season
In the first game, the Knights fell behind early 3-0. In the fourth inning, they scored their only run. Logan Burrill reached with a one-out walk, stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored on a single by Clay Campbell.
Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughan got the start and went 3 2/3 striking out four and walking four, while being charged with three runs on four hits.
In the second game, the Knights had 11 runners reach base. But nine were via walks and two others were hit by a pitch as they were no-hit. It was only the second time this season the Knights were shut out.
Todd Tringale started and went four innings allowing one run on five hits, while striking out four and issuing two walks. Haverhill’s Jack Swarbrick tossed one inning of relief allowing one run on one hit and walking one.
Levi Burrill finished off the game striking out two over the final inning allowing one run on two hits.
Northern Essex hosts Eastern Conn. State for a doubleheader Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. on the NECC campus.
