UMass Lowell men's hoops nearly shocks Ohio State

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 58F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.