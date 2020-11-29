UMass Lowell men's hoops nearly shocks Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The UMass Lowell men’s basketball team turned in a valiant effort, nearly scoring a major upset of No. 23 Ohio State before falling 74-64 in a game that was decided inside of the final two minutes.
The game was tied for the seventh and final time at 59-59 before the Buckeyes hit back-to-back buckets to pull ahead with five minutes left on the clock.
River Hawks sophomore Darion Jordan-Thomas and senior Obadiah Noel then each made a jumper on the River Hawks’ next two possessions to close the gap to just 65-63. However, the Buckeyes closed the game on a 9-1 run, including a clutch three by Duane Washington, Jr. to seal the outcome.
“I thought our team played well,” said Lowell head coach Pat Duquette. “It was an exciting game and we had a chance to win it right down to the last minute, which is a great spot for us to be in. This was really exciting for our guys to make this trip to come out here and play Ohio State of the Big Ten, such a well-coached team and program.
“Overall I was really pleased with the way we played, but I thought we made some careless mistakes at a crucial point in the game and against a good team like Ohio State, that’s all it takes.”
All nine River Hawks who touched the court scored at least a point, led by Noel with 15. The senior added a team-best seven rebounds and five assists. Junior Allin Blunt and redshirt-sophomore Bryce Daley rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points apiece.
ULowell hit 11 3-pointers, while holding Ohio State without a long ball for more than 25 minutes of action.
The River Hawks’ next matchup has yet to be determined, as their next two non-conference tilts on the schedule have been postponed by their opponents.
KENTUCKY SHOCKED BY RICHMOND
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to its first ever road victory over an Associated Press Top-10 team, rallying in the second half to beat the Kentucky Wildcats 76-64 on Sunday.
“You just get to play a team like Kentucky so rarely,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “So for us to have the opportunity to play them with a great team is great, and we seized that opportunity.
“It’s a tremendous win. Kentucky loses very rarely, they lose out of conference very rarely, so this is a great win.”
The Spiders (2-0) had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime. Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead.
Kentucky fell to 269-45 against unranked foes under coach John Calipari and 14-3 lifetime against the A-10.
Kentucky will likely fall out of the top 10 with the loss. Richmond earned 40 votes last week but should gain quite a few more toward getting in the rankings with a huge win.
