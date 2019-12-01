LOWELL — Sophomore defenseman Chase Blackmun scored just 2:43 into overtime to lift the No. 15 ranked UMass Lowell Hockey team to a 3-2 victory against No. 7 Penn State in the Turkey Leg Classic Championship Game on Saturday night at the Tsongas Center.
The River Hawks improve to 9-3-4 overall with the victory, while Penn State drops to 11-4-0 overall.
“It’s exciting to win the first tournament, I thought it was a great effort tonight, I thought we had to kill a few more penalties than we would have liked,” said UMass Lowell coach Norm Bazin. “It was an emotional shift having to get over that goal, they scored late and we got the winner.”
Penn State’s Nate Sucese tipped a shot by Cole Hults with an extra attacker to tie the game at 2-2 with 23 seconds to go in regulation.
UNH rallies in Ireland
BELFAST, Northern Ireland – Senior forward Liam Blackburn scored his first two goals of the season and sophomore Filip Engarås netted the game winner on his first collegiate goal as the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team defeated Princeton, 3-2, on Saturday in the third-place game of the fifth annual Friendship Four at SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
The Wildcats improve to 7-6-1, while the Tigers fall to 1-6-3.
The Wildcats will return to the Whittemore Center on Friday, December 6 when they take on Merrimack at 7 p.m. on NESN.
UNH outshot Princeton, 34-18 as junior goalie Mike Robinson of Bedford, N.H., made 16 saves, while Ryan Ferland recorded 31 for the Tigers.
