ELVIS WALK-OFF
On June 19 before a home crowd of 5,226, Elvis Peralta Jr. of Lawrence had a walk-off single in the 10th as the Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts beat Great Lakes, 6-5, in High-A Central League action.
RINGS GALORE
Freshman twins Connor and Michael Finneran of Andover and Central Catholic helped Rochester Institute of Technology to the Division 3 NCAA lacrosse title. Their dad, Rob, was a national champion with Ithaca football.
R.I.P. BILLY
Three-sport standout Billy Bateman of Haverhill (CCHS ‘61), a member of Central Catholic’s first Hall of Fame class back in 1983, died June 15. The longtime Bruce School of Lawrence teacher was a heckuva guy and a heckuva athlete.
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE
Brown co-captain E.J. Perry of Andover was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District I (New England and New York) football team. A sociology major, Perry has a 3.50 GPA.
CAKES ARE BAKING
UTL birthday wishes this week go out to Methuen High field hockey’s Natalia Fiato (tomorrow), Central Catholic soccer assistant coach Katie Andrade (tomorrow) and North Andover baseball’s Sean Corliss.
DANGEROUS FERULLO
Freshman midfielder Alison Ferullo of North Andover played in six games, all starts, for St. Anselm lacrosse this spring. Her 2.5 goals per game was second on the team.
TELEVISION STAR
In the Where Are They Now Department, former Pentucket Regional multi-sport athlete Sydney Snow (PRHS ‘14) is now a broadcaster for Channel 22 television in Western Mass.
CULINARY DELIGHTS
Add to the All-Name Team Fairfield men’s basketball player Supreme Cook and Maryland lacrosse’s Nick Grill.
ONE FINAL THOUGHT
If you can bring a smile to someone’s face today, just do it.
